Spillane’s Tower is all set to return to action in the Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl at Aintree on Thursday.
Connections opted to swerve Cheltenham with the seven-year-old who made a highly promising reappearance when second to Fact To File in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase before finishing only fifth in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
And trainer Jimmy Mangan hopes a similar approach to the one adopted with his stable star last term will pay off again.
Speaking on Friday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: “He’s won over three miles so it won’t be a problem for him and he’s in great form. I wouldn’t be going over unless I thought he had a good chance and I think he has a very good chance.”
In terms of missing the Cheltenham with him a fortnight ago, he added: “It paid dividends last year when I stayed at home and won the two Grade Ones at Fairyhouse and Punchestown. All of the others had been to Cheltenham, and I had a fresh horse and that had a lot to do with it.”
Connections will be keeping an eye on ground conditions at Aintree, currently described as good, good to soft in places, and a warm, dry week so far forecast for the meeting itself.
However, Mangan said: “Once it’s yielding and safe I’ll be happy, once’s it’s not good but credit always to the course in Liverpool, they always have it in great shape and it’s always very safe.”
