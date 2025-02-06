Spillane’s Tower in line for Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham Festival

Spillane’s Tower is reported back in fine shape with a view to tackling the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham in March.

Trained by Jimmy Mangan for owner JP McManus, the son of Walk In The Park was one of the success stories of the season last year, rising through the ranks to win Group 1 novice chase events at Fairyhouse and Punchestown in the spring. After spending the summer off, Spillane’s Tower appeared to have the world at his feet when finding Fact To File only half a length too good – with Galopin Des Champs back in third – in the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown in late-November, but he could manage only fifth to Banbridge when last seen in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton. The seven-year-old didn’t take the journey particularly well and “wasn’t the same horse” on Boxing Day, according to his trainer, who is now weighing up the possibility of another run at Gowran on Saturday week before taking aim at some of the major prizes in March and April.

