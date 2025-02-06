Spillane’s Tower in line for Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham Festival

Spillane’s Tower is reported back in fine shape with a view to tackling the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham in March.
Trained by Jimmy Mangan for owner JP McManus, the son of Walk In The Park was one of the success stories of the season last year, rising through the ranks to win Group 1 novice chase events at Fairyhouse and Punchestown in the spring.
After spending the summer off, Spillane’s Tower appeared to have the world at his feet when finding Fact To File only half a length too good – with Galopin Des Champs back in third – in the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown in late-November, but he could manage only fifth to Banbridge when last seen in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton.
The seven-year-old didn’t take the journey particularly well and “wasn’t the same horse” on Boxing Day, according to his trainer, who is now weighing up the possibility of another run at Gowran on Saturday week before taking aim at some of the major prizes in March and April.
Speaking on Thursday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Mangan said: “He’s really coming back to himself which is great, he just didn’t travel over probably as good as he should at Kempton, and he didn’t run his race.
“The funny thing is, he didn’t sweat, he didn’t stop eating or drinking water and the next thing… well, he melted a bit and he wasn’t the same horse. It (the travelling) certainly didn’t help him.
“He’s back to form and he’s in the Ryanair. I’ll be speaking with Frank (Berry, Racing Manager to McManus) and we’ll see whether he’d have a run or not before that.
“He might go for the Red Mills (Chase, Gowran Park on February 15) but maybe it’s a bit close to Cheltenham, for this horse anyway. So we’ll see, and we’ll be discussing it and make a decision then.
“The main thing is that he’s in good form, we’ve had him away at a few different places for gallops."
