Spicy Marg will be supplemented for the Nunthorpe
Spicy Marg won easily at Newmarket

Spicy Marg won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 'Bosra Sham' Fillies' Stakes

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri October 31, 2025 · 1h ago

The well-backed Spicy Marg recorded a clear-cut success in the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF 'Bosra Sham' Fillies' Stakes at Newmarket.

Trained by Michael Bell, the Starspangledbanner filly Spicy Marg was very well supported throughout the day and it was money well placed as the mount of Hector Crouch eventually returned the 13/8 favourite having been around 3/1 in the morning.

Though many held chances two furlongs out, the Cornwallis fourth was travelling notably well towards the centre of the track and soon scooted clear with 200 yards to run.

Azleet (15/2) stayed on best of the rest to take a clear second, with Splish Splash (4/1) narrowly taking third in a bunched finish for that position.

Winning owner Emma Banks told Racing TV: “I was very nervous about today. The six furlongs, it was raining, but she showed her class.

“She could get further – who knows? If you can’t get excited now, then when could you? Michael [Bell, winning trainer] was very confident about the trip – he's been talking about it for a long time.

“We had decided she was going to go on holiday, but she has kept her coat – she's still looking great – and she’s had to forgo her holiday for a little longer. Now she’s got her black type there could be more to come next year.”

