Spicy Marg won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 'Bosra Sham' Fillies' Stakes

The well-backed Spicy Marg recorded a clear-cut success in the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF 'Bosra Sham' Fillies' Stakes at Newmarket.

Trained by Michael Bell, the Starspangledbanner filly Spicy Marg was very well supported throughout the day and it was money well placed as the mount of Hector Crouch eventually returned the 13/8 favourite having been around 3/1 in the morning. Though many held chances two furlongs out, the Cornwallis fourth was travelling notably well towards the centre of the track and soon scooted clear with 200 yards to run. Azleet (15/2) stayed on best of the rest to take a clear second, with Splish Splash (4/1) narrowly taking third in a bunched finish for that position.