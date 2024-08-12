Spencer happy to play the long game with Yah Mo Be There

Spencer said: “He won’t run again this year, we’re going to put him away and look forward to him next year.

In the immediate aftermath, a move up to seven furlongs and group company for Doncaster’s Champagne Stakes was mooted, but he is now set to miss the rest of the current campaign and return next year in an early-season Classic trial.

Owned by Phil Cunningham, the son of Mohaather looked a smart prospect when beaten a short head at York on debut and although finishing down the field in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, he roared back to form at Newbury when winning the Rose Bowl Stakes with ease.

Spencer has a ready-made replacement to fill the Yah Mo Be There void in the Champagne Stakes, having highlighted the Town Moor event as the next stop for impressive debut winner Righthere Rightnow.

Another to don the colours of the trainer’s long-time ally Cunningham, the Kodiac colt sauntered to a five-length success on his racecourse bow at Newmarket, with connections immediately eyeing bigger and better things.

Spencer continued: “He was good and it was a pleasing result. He has been showing up well at home and I didn’t think he would win that far, but thought he would be bang there.

“He’s a lovely horse with a good mind and he’s an exciting horse for Phil and the team.

“It’s early to say but we would be leaning towards the Champagne at Doncaster. I don’t think we will run him in the sales races because we have others to run in those races – we are going to treat him like a good horse because we think he is a good horse.

“We will lean towards the Champagne and he will probably have a Dewhurst entry as well.”

Although only at the early stages of their respective careers, thoughts have already turned to next season, when connections could have two smart colts to aim high with.

Spencer added: “There’s a lot of water to pass under the bridge, but if we have to keep them apart, I imagine one will go to Newbury for the Greenham and the other will go to Newmarket for a trial there.

“You have to plan and we like planning in advance – and hopefully two exciting horses and a quick and exciting winter to get through with two nice horses for next year.”