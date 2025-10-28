Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sovereignty, ridden by Junior Alvarado, left, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby
Sovereignty wins the Kentucky Derby

Sovereignty Breeders' Cup Classic challenge over at Del Mar due to fever

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed October 29, 2025 · 2h ago

Sovereignty, the favourite for Saturday’s $7 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic, will be scratched.

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott confirmed the Kentucky Derby/Belmont Stakes/Travers Stakes winner will be taken out of the feature race after he spiked a fever on Tuesday.

Owned and bred by Godolphin, the son of Into Mischief was monitored all day Tuesday and into Wednesday but Mott is unhappy enough to pull him out leaving Fierceness the new favourite with last year's winner Sierra Leone disputing the market leader position.

Speaking on the Breeders' Cup account on X the trainer said: "He spiked another fever even though he’d had some medication in him since 6am on Tuesday morning. We re-treated him and of course he’s now on antibiotics. He seems to be doing fine this morning, his temperature is down to just one tick above normal and he looks bright and looks pretty good. But he’s definitely out of the Breeders’ Cup, he’ll be scratched.

“He still has not missed an oat, he’s in his hay bag, he eats all the hay that’s on the ground and goes to the hay bag and has his nose in there. He seems to have a good attitude. I don’t know if he knows he’s sick.

“There’s nothing I would have changed, nothing we can do about it. When it comes to something like this I just think its really bad luck. I think you have viruses and bacteria floating through the air and for whatever reason his immune system probably didn’t battle it off.

“It’s really bad timing for us. We’d love to run, we’d love to showcase our horse. I know there’s a lot of people who were really looking forward to seeing him run as well as our entire team.

“We were very anxious and excited to run in what is probably shaping up to the best Breeders’ Cup Classic in some time but we won’t have that opportunity this year.”

The scratching is a huge blow to the Classic field and the meeting itself, with Sovereignty the biggest draw of the two days following a largely unblemished campaign.

His only defeat came on his second start of the year at Gulfstream but he has been imperious since, winning by 10 lengths at Saratoga in the Travers last time out.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING