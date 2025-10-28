Sovereignty Breeders' Cup Classic challenge over at Del Mar due to fever

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott confirmed the Kentucky Derby/Belmont Stakes/Travers Stakes winner will be taken out of the feature race after he spiked a fever on Tuesday.

Owned and bred by Godolphin, the son of Into Mischief was monitored all day Tuesday and into Wednesday but Mott is unhappy enough to pull him out leaving Fierceness the new favourite with last year's winner Sierra Leone disputing the market leader position.

Speaking on the Breeders' Cup account on X the trainer said: "He spiked another fever even though he’d had some medication in him since 6am on Tuesday morning. We re-treated him and of course he’s now on antibiotics. He seems to be doing fine this morning, his temperature is down to just one tick above normal and he looks bright and looks pretty good. But he’s definitely out of the Breeders’ Cup, he’ll be scratched.

“He still has not missed an oat, he’s in his hay bag, he eats all the hay that’s on the ground and goes to the hay bag and has his nose in there. He seems to have a good attitude. I don’t know if he knows he’s sick.