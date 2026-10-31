Sovereignty bows out with Breeders' Cup Classic win at Keeneland

It was redemption for Mott after the four-year-old was ruled out of the race at the 11th hour last year due to a fever, while a left hind foot abscess in early September threatened to derail his bid this time around.

Indeed, after missing his prep race in the Jockey Club Gold Cup this was his first start in almost three months, but he showed no signs of rustiness following an authoritative display under Junior Alvarado.

Travelling well as he got towed into the race on the turn for home, he powered clear in the stretch as he reeled in owner-mate Knightsbridge while having too many guns for late finisher The Puma.

It was a third win in the Classic for veteran Mott, who won the race with Cigar in 1995 and Drosselmeyer in 2011.

Mott said: "It didn't end up well last year and we had to miss the Breeders' Cup because of a fever, but the team kept him in training and gave us the opportunity to showcase him again this year and it worked out.

"This horse is a real classic runner. It's like a loaded gun which is dangerous in anybody's hands and I guess we got it done today. The horse did everything we needed him to do."

Alvarado added: "What he did today, it's just spectacular. A lot of people were doubting him at the beginning of the year but he just needed a couple of races to get his fitness.

"We wanted to run so badly in the Classic last year but we just missed it and I'm so glad Godolphin gave us a chance to keep him in training and get to watch him do what he did today.

"Turning in the back side, I could wait for the turn for home because I knew the power I had underneath me. I never had a doubt the whole way around."