Sovereignty all class in Belmont Stakes

Trained by Bill Mott for owners Godolphin, the son of Into Mischief came with a power-packed finish under Junior Alvarado entering the final furlong and went on to score by a growing three lengths from Journalism, who was also second in the Kentucky Derby before franking the form by winning the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.

Mott said on Godolphin.com : “We had a repeat of the Derby – the first three finishers in the Derby finished one-two-three here – and the form is holding up. They are three really good horses and I’m glad that Sovereignty was able to come back and put in a race like he did in the Derby.

“If we hadn’t won today, we would have taken a lot of criticism for missing the Preakness, but it turned out good. Sometimes, you make the right decision and a lot of times you make the wrong ones. Today, it really worked out well.”

Michael Banahan, director of bloodstock for Godolphin USA, said: “It’s the most fantastic feeling in the world. Sovereignty was trained to the minute by Bill and his team to come here off a five-week rest.

“We knew that he was a good horse going into the Kentucky Derby and he showed it that day. To come back here and show it again, and beat a really, really good horse in Journalism, it was a fantastic result for us.

“It’s fantastic to win two legs of the Triple Crown. We are very, very happy with doing it – coming here after the Derby was the plan and it teed up a really good race, with the Derby winner and the Preakness winner having a showdown in the Belmont.”

Considering plans for the rest of the year, Banahan added: “There are races down the road that we would really like to win – the Travers is very special. We’ve won it before, but I don’t think Bill has, so it would be great for him to do that.

“It would be great, if the horse is healthy and well, to try to get to Del Mar for the Breeders’ Cup Classic. It’s a race that we have run in several times without having the opportunity to win yet.”