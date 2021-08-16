The 11-furlong handicap is a stepping-stone to the new £100,000 Coral Winter Oaks, one of the highlights of Lingfield Park’s inaugural three-day Winter Million weekend at the end of January.

Top-weight Virgin Snow returns after more than a year off the track.

The daughter of six-time Group One winner Snow Fairy has twice placed at Group Three level, including on her latest appearance in the Pride Stakes at Newmarket in October 2020.

Trainer Ed Dunlop said: “Virgin Snow has not run for a very long time due to a setback and on top of that she has to give a lot of weight away.

“This is very much a starting point and we are hoping to continue forward to the new race at Lingfield in the new year.

“She had some smart form as a three-year-old and it will be great to get her back on the track, but I expect her to improve a lot for the run.”

Regarding the new Tapeta surface, Dunlop added: “I am very pro the switch from Fibresand to Tapeta.

“Southwell is a fantastic racecourse – with a great layout – and I expect the racing there going forward will be well-subscribed and very popular.”

The seven runners in the Watch Racing Free Online At Coral Winter Oaks Trial also include James Fanshawe’s progressive four-year-old Viola, who was third in the Listed Coral EBF River Eden Fillies' Stakes at Lingfield Park in October.

Roger Varian’s runner Timeless Soul finished second in a handicap at Glorious Goodwood on her penultimate start, while Alba Rose makes a quick reappearance for Mark Johnston after finishing second at Lingfield Park.

Lower Street, who is seeking a three-timer after wins at Wolverhampton and Kempton Park, is one of three runners out of the handicap alongside Samara Star and One Last Dance.