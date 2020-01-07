Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Tuesday January 7

NAP: Mosakhar 5.15 Southwell

Next best: Cappananty Con 4.45 Southwell

Mosakhar is expected to notch his second successive victory at Southwell in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap.

Having shaped with promise in two starts for Roger Varian towards the back-end of 2018, the son of Dawn Approach was deemed surplus to requirements by Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum last summer and went through the ring at the Goffs UK August Sale.

Ollie Pears went to £18,000 to secure the four-year-old's services - and he is not looking a bad buy judged on his fist couple of starts for new connections.

Mosakhar was a widely unconsidered 33-1 shot on his return from a 10-month absence at Newcastle in October, but offered plenty of hope for the future in staying on to finish third.

He was backed up just 11 days later over this course and distance for what was admittedly a weak maiden, but it was still hard not to be impressed by the way he put his rivals to the sword and won with plenty in hand.

Mosakhar makes his handicap debut on what appears a workable mark of 78 and should prove difficult to beat.

Cappananty Con gets the nod in the Betway Sprint Handicap.

The six-year-old has five career wins on his CV and has been placed on a further 11 occasions.

He was well-beaten on his return from a break at Wolverhampton at the end of November, but stripped fitter for the outing and consequently performed much better when third at Lingfield last time.

He runs off the same mark of 72 for his latest assignment and has won from a perch of 77 before, so he remains feasibly treated.

Directory is two from two on his visits to the Nottinghamshire circuit and can add another victory in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

The James Eustace-trained five-year-old was a course and distance winner in December and while he is up another 4lb, he clearly enjoys the Fibresand and that is always a major plus for runners here.

Sporting Life tips:

SOUTHWELL: 4.15 Sea Sculpture, 4.45 Cappananty Con, 5.15 MOSAKHAR (NAP), 5.45 Directory, 6.15 Decision Maker, 6.45 Jeans Maite, 7.15 George Thomas.

DOUBLE: Mosakhar and Cappananty Con.