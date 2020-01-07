Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Tuesday January 7

Racing
Check out Tuesday's racing preview
Check out Tuesday's racing preview
Ashley Iveson · Tipster
Last Updated
January 07, 2020

Mosakhar is Ashley Iveson's best bet for Southwell this evening and he has a tip for every race.

NAP: Mosakhar 5.15 Southwell

5
6
Mosakhar63
48-10OR: 78CD
5/1
T: Ollie PearsJ: Ben Robinson
Last RunWatch last race

Next best: Cappananty Con 4.45 Southwell

5
6
Cappananty Con17
69-0OR: 72D
22/1
T: C WallisJ: L Morris
Last RunWatch last race

Mosakhar is expected to notch his second successive victory at Southwell in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap.

Having shaped with promise in two starts for Roger Varian towards the back-end of 2018, the son of Dawn Approach was deemed surplus to requirements by Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum last summer and went through the ring at the Goffs UK August Sale.

Ollie Pears went to £18,000 to secure the four-year-old's services - and he is not looking a bad buy judged on his fist couple of starts for new connections.

Mosakhar was a widely unconsidered 33-1 shot on his return from a 10-month absence at Newcastle in October, but offered plenty of hope for the future in staying on to finish third.

He was backed up just 11 days later over this course and distance for what was admittedly a weak maiden, but it was still hard not to be impressed by the way he put his rivals to the sword and won with plenty in hand.

Mosakhar makes his handicap debut on what appears a workable mark of 78 and should prove difficult to beat.

Cappananty Con gets the nod in the Betway Sprint Handicap.

The six-year-old has five career wins on his CV and has been placed on a further 11 occasions.

He was well-beaten on his return from a break at Wolverhampton at the end of November, but stripped fitter for the outing and consequently performed much better when third at Lingfield last time.

He runs off the same mark of 72 for his latest assignment and has won from a perch of 77 before, so he remains feasibly treated.

Directory is two from two on his visits to the Nottinghamshire circuit and can add another victory in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

The James Eustace-trained five-year-old was a course and distance winner in December and while he is up another 4lb, he clearly enjoys the Fibresand and that is always a major plus for runners here.

Sporting Life tips:

SOUTHWELL: 4.15 Sea Sculpture, 4.45 Cappananty Con, 5.15 MOSAKHAR (NAP), 5.45 Directory, 6.15 Decision Maker, 6.45 Jeans Maite, 7.15 George Thomas.

DOUBLE: Mosakhar and Cappananty Con.

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
