Resident expert Man On The Spot provides a guide to all the all-weather action from Southwell and Wolverhampton on Tuesday.

Approach The City attracted market support when returning from a lengthy absence at Kempton and Dubai Jeanius produced a career-best over course and distance last time, though has the worst of the draw today. KARDINYA is having a first run here but has placed on Tapeta at Wolverhampton and is 6lb lower than when only beaten half-a-length over this trip at Beverley in the summer. Johnny Boom had Island Of Skye behind at Chelmsford last month and looks the pick of the remainder. 13:13 talkSPORT Powered By Fans Fillies' Novice Stakes

Betterment has plenty of experience and all of the others hail from powerful yards. BRIGHTLY, who is by Sea The Stars out of a Frankel mare, ran green at Kempton but still shaped with promise and may have improved enough to see off Princess Niyla, an eye-catcher when third at Lingfield, and the Godolphin pair Reflective Star and Queen Of Fairies. James Doyle opts the latter, who is by Cracksman out of a Group 3 winner in Ireland, even though she is unraced. The Ivy and Latest Edition may do better next year.

Drum Brae Boy has failed to build on a third at Kempton in September and was behind Skyblue Expert at Chelmsford in November so DOWNTOWN DUBAI (NAP) can defy top weight in what looks a weak nursery. The Johnstons’ colt hasn’t been beaten far in any of his last three runs in arguably stronger company. Attrazione has placed in her last three but looks held on the form book, as does Foinix. 14:13 Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap

Red Walls is the pick of Lisa Williamson‘s two runners but he’s not reproduced the form of his win at Chelmsford last month so far. Ornate is also hard to catch right but Wolverhampton third Second Collection has a chance and Man On A Mission blew the start when only fifth behind Miss Belladonna latest. OOH IS IT was clear at this trip last time at Wolverhampton and might hold on this time though Hiya Maite, who is drawn alongside, is in good and looks a danger.

Smart Connection is best watched having his first run for a new yard. Still unexposed on artificial surfaces, FRANCO GRASSO is back on the same mark as when winning at Yarmouth in the spring so gets the nod ahead of recent winners Jacks Profit and Lednikov, raised 3lb and 4lb respectively. Golden Dove is only 1-19 but seems to have found some form again so can’t be ignored. 15:13 Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap

Harry The Norseman has become disappointing but Be Fair could be interesting back on the Flat. KITTEN’S DREAM is 4lb better off than when a length-and-a-half behind Prince Abu over course and distance last week and 5lb better off than when only a length behind Funky Town Pinkie here in September and Scott Dixon’s gelding can take his revenge on both. Owens Lad has shown signs of life after a lay-off and looks best of the rest.

A couple of these are penalised for winning here last week. Harbour Vision beat My Brother Mike with plenty to spare and bids for a hat-trick but BUSBY is preferred. The latter has now won his last three starts over track and trip, remains on a winning mark and is partnered by a leading amateur in Simon Walker. Hooflepuff has a shout with today’s rider claiming 7lb while Voltaic could also go well but Unplugged returned a beaten favourite at Chelmsford and is now fitted with cheekpieces. 16:15 talkSPORT Powered By Fans EBF Novice Stakes

INTRICACY showed enough when runner-up at Wolverhampton on his debut to suggest he can win at this level and the Crisfords’ colt can open his account. He’s preferred to stablemate and newcomer Tajawal while Mohatu showed a big improvement here a fortnight ago and can also figure. The Godolphin colt First Sight cost 425,000gns and Aclaimed Art can include the Group 1 winner Aristia among six winning relatives while Roaring Legend and Imperial Ace are others to note.

Sheharz and Hidden Pearl finished behind the same horse here on their latest starts though the latter’s fourth came over today’s trip. SICARIO has returned a beaten favourite on his last three outings now but he gets another chance having finished ahead of Many Words when placed over 1m4f here a fortnight ago. Just Percy placed over 2m at Lingfield recently and is preferred to The Resdev Way of the rest. 17:15 Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap

LEVEL UP finally got off the mark when making all over track and trip last week. He’s worth sticking with, despite a penalty, given he beat Spanish Angel on that occasion with Big Impact further behind. Eternal Halo has been thereabouts recently and makes more appeal than Suanni while Jupiter Express has joined Mick Appleby’s yard having failed to win in 14 starts in Ireland.

Crownthorpe won a lower grade contest over track and trip last time while Visibility scored in this grade four days ago, though is penalised. George Morland has improved for joining Amy Murphy’s yard and had the measure of Roudemental when successful at Southwell last month while Young Fire slips further down the weights and drops down in class. But AUSSIE BANKER remains unexposed, despite a 5lb rise for winning at Kempton recently, and gets the vote to go in again with William Buick remaining loyal. 18:15 Spreadex Sports Injury Time Loser Insurance Novice Stakes

DELPHI DREAMER was caught in the shadows of the post at Lingfield on his debut and can go one better with Mark Loughnane’s yard in decent form. Tairann placed at Leicester on her debut and was subsequently sold for 43,000gns by Godolphin who are represented in this by the newcomer Mr Inspiration, the first foal of a Listed winner. First Dynasty was supported in the betting here on his debut at the start of the year and has been gelded since. 18:45 Spreadex Sports First Goalscorer Insurance Handicap