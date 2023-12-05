Southwell and Thursday’s Leicester card both abandoned

Southwell was hit by a further 9mm of rain overnight, which has left the turf track waterlogged and not fit for racing.

That means there will be no jump racing in Britain for the second successive day, after Ayr and Plumpton were lost yesterday.

There will, however, be all-weather Flat racing at Lingfield this afternoon and Wolverhampton this evening.

Leicester have already thrown in the towel regarding Thursday’s National Hunt fixture, with melting snow and heavy rain leaving the course waterlogged.

The British Horseracing Authority has scheduled an additional all-weather meeting at Southwell for that afternoon.