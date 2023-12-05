Sporting Life
Dusart in winning action at Leicester
Action from Leicester

Southwell and Thursday’s Leicester card both abandoned

By Sporting Life
09:24 · TUE December 05, 2023

Two more National Hunt meetings have fallen to the weather, with today’s fixture at Southwell and Thursday’s Leicester card both abandoned.

Southwell was hit by a further 9mm of rain overnight, which has left the turf track waterlogged and not fit for racing.

That means there will be no jump racing in Britain for the second successive day, after Ayr and Plumpton were lost yesterday.

There will, however, be all-weather Flat racing at Lingfield this afternoon and Wolverhampton this evening.

Leicester have already thrown in the towel regarding Thursday’s National Hunt fixture, with melting snow and heavy rain leaving the course waterlogged.

The British Horseracing Authority has scheduled an additional all-weather meeting at Southwell for that afternoon.

