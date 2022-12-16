Resident expert Man On The Spot provides a guide to all the all-weather action from Friday's cards at Southwell and Kempton.

FRIDAY

Tahonta finished runner-up in amateurs’ race over track and trip a week ago but BLACKJACK has the stronger form. The latter just missed out at Chelmsford last time and has gone close on Tapeta in the past so Alan Brown’s charge may edge this. Slate Cracker is regularly in the mix without winning and the same comment applies to My Boy Jack but Walking On Clouds scored over today’s trip when trained in Ireland and has run well over 7f at Newcastle in both outings so far for new connections. 14:00 It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Nursery

Nothing in the way of winning form to consider but OK PAL posted an improved effort when second at Chelmsford on his handicap bow and should have the measure of Sweet Idea again despite the latter failing to get a clear run. Smile And Pay placed over 7f at Wolverhampton while Ladywantaway finished runner-up at Newcastle earlier. Several make their handicap debuts with Dream Mission and Arbaawi perhaps best of them. 14:35 BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap

La Roca Del Fuego won at Chelmsford with both Bang On The Bell and Double Dealing behind while Twilight Madness scored at Newcastle last month. But POCKLEY (NAP) is another recent winner having been successful at Newcastle in two of his last three starts. He landed a higher grade sprint last time and looks to have leading claims again given Mark Winn’s claim allows him to race off a lower mark in this. So Grateful remains in good form while Murbih beat Yaahobby in Class 6 company at Wolverhampton two runs ago.

Crocodile Power has done all his winning over 7f so far, including at Newcastle recently, and Zealot is preferred on his second outing for Mick Appleby having placed at Kempton. But LORDSBRIDGE GIRL continued her improvement when beaten only a head at the latter track on her handicap debut and Bill Knight’s filly is taken to go one better. Hopeman Harbour has a bit to find with the selection but Perfect Swiss has been thereabouts off similar marks at Newcastle. 15:45 Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap

BLAZEON FIVE has shown a big improvement upped to 2m and completed a double at Kempton with her latest success. The manner of those victories suggest this extra distance is within her compass and she’s just preferred to Flint Hill. The latter won over 2m2f at Pontefract in October and is unexposed on the all-weather while Shadowfax has more scope than most stepping up from 2m. Mukha Magic and Champagne City have won over 1m6f this year but Maketh Believeth has only won a maiden so far and has switched yards. 16:25 Spreadex Sports Get 50 In Bonuses Handicap

One More Dream has looked high enough in the handicap since completing a double but Eligible beat subsequent Chelmsford winner Yoshimi when scoring over track and trip in October and is not out of this. ANIF placed over a longer trip here a week ago having won a higher grade contest over course and distance before that and he gets another chance in his current form. Bobby Joe Leg faces a tougher task after going close here but War In Heaven slips further down the weights. 16:55 Spreadex Sports Injury Time Loser Insurance Handicap

Martin's Brig carries 5lb extra for a recent success over track and trip while the disappointing Ebury could only manage third when sent off favourite at Wolverhampton. FINAL FRONTIER has yet to win on the all-weather but is 5lb lower than when last scoring on Turf and recent placed efforts, including last week’s close-up third over course and distance, suggest his turn is not far away. Liberty Breeze completed a double at Catterick during the summer while Minhaaj is fitted with a tongue-tie today. 17:25 Spreadex Sports Injury Time Loser Insurance Handicap

DIVINE CONNECTION was having only her second start since May when runner-up at Wolverhampton and looks set to make another bold bid in the weaker of the two divisions. Back From Dubai went close over a mile here earlier while Highland Queen placed at Newcastle between a couple of moderate efforts. There was little between Fast Danseuse and the less-exposed Elettaria at Wolverhampton last time with Brazen Arrow perhaps best of the remainder.

A winner over course and distance last month and second on a return visit nine days ago, JUNKANOO is facing lesser opposition today and can get his head back in front. Fifth at Wolverhampton last month when back on the Flat for the first time since March, This Ones For Fred is interesting while Haku has found some form and won a Class 6 over 1m4f here last time. Bascinet is proving frustrating but Mia Nicholls takes off 7lb today with Dundory probably best of the rest. 17:45 Unibet Maiden Stakes

Torre Del Oro took a step forward from his Goodwood debut when fourth at Chelmsford. Hadrianus was easy to back but found only one too good over this trip at Newcastle and Franny Norton partners him again instead of newcomer Star Mood. FOX VISION was a 150,000gns yearling and stamina shouldn’t be an issue given his pedigree. Come Musica is also bred for stamina while the Gosdens’ Dubawi filly Calmly is related to several winners and will likely know her job. 18:15 Try Our New Price Boosts At Unibet Nursery

Blue Curacao didn’t enjoy much luck in-running trying this trip for the first time at Southwell 10 days ago. Fourth over 6f here previously, Richard Hannon’s filly is one of the more likely winners of a modest nursery. The Angelus Belle, Silky Smooth and Finn Star may all be capable of better running in their first handicap but READY RECKONER has been slowly improving and certainly looked ready for a step up in distance when fifth over 7f at Lingfield last time. 18:45 Unibet Support Safe Gambling EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes

This features some nicely-bred fillies, most of them representing powerful yards. Roger Charlton’s Alice Knyvet will have learned plenty from her fourth here a couple of months ago. Albany looks a nice sort for next year being by Lope De Vega out of the Park Hill winner Alyssa while Twirling is bred for middle-distances and should handle the surface. William Buick rides the Frankel filly Sapphire Seas, who is a half-sister to a winning miler, but jockey bookings aren’t always an indicator of the pecking order among Godolphin’s two-year-olds and MAGICAL SKIES also looks a useful recruit on pedigree. The Gosdens are also doubly-represented and any market support for either Free Lovin' or Midsummer Dance, a $300,000 purchase, should be noted. 19:15 Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap

Five of these are course and distance winners but Uzincso still looks too high in the weights. Top Secret arrives on a hat-trick, however, and appears to hold Noble Order on their run together last month. Aguaplano gets cheekpieces but has improved for the switch to Polytrack, though has been raised a further 3lb. A long absence shouldn’t rule out the lightly-raced Unforgotten but COURT OF SESSION (NAP) is very much at home on artificial surfaces and, despite running here for the first time, looks nicely handicapped with Harry Burns taking off a valuable 3lb. 19:45 Unibet Handicap

Total Commitment was only beaten a head by Tyger Bay here nine days ago and, thanks to the latter’s penalty, is 5lb better off. May Sonic is 5lb better off than when third behind Shallow Hal at Chelmsford but does have three lengths to find with the winner, who has since been well beaten at Newcastle. ARAMIS GREY beat Total Commitment at Chelmsford in October and has run a couple of cracking races around here since. A further 2lb rise and an outside draw are slightly off-putting today but Rae Guest’s charge should still be in the firing-line again. Tiger Crusade looks best of the rest. 20:15 Racing TV Handicap