Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Vadeni won the Eclipse under Christophe Soumillon
Vadeni won the Eclipse under Christophe Soumillon

Soumillon to ride Big Rock and Blue Rose Cen at Royal Ascot

By Nick Robson
10:02 · TUE June 11, 2024

Christophe Soumillon will ride both Big Rock and Blue Rose Cen at Royal Ascot next week.

Trainer Maurizio Guarnieri confirmed Soumillon would take over from the regular rider of the pair, Aurelien Lemaitre, due to his greater experience of Ascot and his excellent record in big races around the world.

Big Rock, a startling winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day when trained by Christopher Head, disappointed on his seasonal reappearance in the Lockinge at Newbury when he had valid excuses and heads for the Queen Anne.

Blue Rose Cen, three times a winner in Group One company last season for Head, made a pleasing reappearance when beaten a little over two lengths in the Prix d’Ispahan by Mqse De Sevigne and will run in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

Soumillon’s last Group One win in the UK came in the Coral-Eclipse on Vadeni in 2022.

Guarnieri told the PA news agency: “Soumillon is going to ride them both, we’ve decided. Christophe is world class. I and the owners decided to change. I think he is a champion, it is just that.

“He knows all the tracks, he knows Ascot very well and he has won Group One races everywhere so I think he is the best choice.”

As for Big Rock’s chances, they could be boosted by some forecast rain.

“I hope the rain comes, that should help him,” said Guarnieri.

“He had a problem coming out of the stalls in the Lockinge, he went down on his knee, after that it was very difficult. The ground was also not in his favour at Newbury but the main problem was the start, when you put your nose on the ground the race is compromised.

“We know he likes Ascot but the ground was very heavy that day.”

Blue Rose Cen pleased connections with her comeback against the boys and will run in traditionally one of the hottest races of the week.

“I was happy with her performance in the d’Ispahan. After so long off it is not so easy to come back in a Group One race against the older colts who had already run,” said Guarnieri.

“She finished off her race, the distance was maybe a little short so with an extra furlong I am confident she will run well.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo