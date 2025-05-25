Menu icon
Trainer Andre Fabre
Trainer Andre Fabre

Sosie's late surge denies Sardinian Warrior in Prix d'Ispahan

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun May 25, 2025 · 20 min ago

Favourite Sosie produced a late charge to overhaul Sardinian Warrior in Sunday's Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Sardinian Warrior (2/1) was stepping up to Group 1 level for the first time in his career after a Listed triumph at Ascot last month, and things were looking promising as he took over from front-running Caramelito with two furlongs to travel in the home straight.

However, Andre Fabre's four-year-old Sosie, winner of the Prix Ganay on his comeback and sent off the 8/11 favourite despite tackling a shorter trip on this occasion, was beginning to find his stride on the outside under Maxime Guyon.

Sardinian Warrior stayed on admirably for pressure in the closing stages but Guyon always seemed fairly confident he could pick the British raider up, and Sosie ultimately won going after after collaring the runner-up inside the last furlong.

Horizon Dore (8/1), at the back of the field in the early stages, ran on for third when it was all over and Roger Varian's Elmalka - winner of last year's 1000 Guineas - was back in fourth at 18/1 under Silvestre De Sousa.

Paddy Power make Sosie a 10/1 shot for the Prix de l'Arc De Triomphe in early-October.

