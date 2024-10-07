Sosie to be aimed at King George next season

Trained by Andre Fabre, the Grand Prix de Paris winner was sent off favourite to add to his legendary handler’s impressive Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe haul. However, as feared, he found the ground too soft and was unable to quicken when it mattered, finishing fourth behind Ralph Beckett’s Bluestocking.

Fabre also saddled Sevenna’s Knight, who outran his odds in fifth, and the multiple Group One-winning mare Mqse De Sevigne, who was unable to end her career in a blaze of glory and was in the rear throughout, having been badly hampered by the injured Haya Zark.

“All three are fine after the race. It was probably the ground which stopped Sosie,” said Fabre. “He lost his action at the end but he ran OK. We knew he might not like the ground. He will stay in training as a four-year-old and we’ll concentrate on the big summer races such as the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and the King George.

“Sevenna’s Knight ran a good race but I wasn’t surprised because he likes soft ground. He was out the back but ran really well to get where he did. It was what I was expecting. He’s a good horse. He is in the Prix Royal-Oak and if he’s OK, he will run. He’ll be happier over that trip, we know he stays it well.”