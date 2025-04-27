Menu icon
Sosie - King George among 2025 targets
Sosie (far left) in action

Sosie sees off Map Of Stars in Prix Ganay

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun April 27, 2025 · 2h ago

Sosie made a winning start to his four-year-old campaign in the Group 1 Prix Ganay at Longchamp.

Andre Fabre's Sea The Stars colt landed the Grand Prix de Paris last summer before going on to win the Prix Niel and finish fourth to Bluestocking when sent off favourite for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on his final start of the year.

Back down in trip to 10 furlongs for the first time since finishing third in last season's Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby), Sosie hit the front in the straight and was driven out by Maxime Guyon to repel the late thrust of race-fit market leader Map Of Stars.

Betfair and Paddy Power reacted by clipping the winner to 16/1 from 20s for the Arc this October.

Fabre told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m delighted because it was his first race of the year and the distance was a little bit short for him, but he had enough class to win it.

“I hope he can go for the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and the King George, these type of races.

“He prefers good ground, he wouldn’t handle it too soft, but with age it changes as they get stronger.”

Guyon said: “The most important thing (for Sosie) is the ground. The ground is good today, he’s really massive and in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe the ground was a bit too soft for him.

“Today was really perfect. He’s really easy to ride, he has a good mentality and he can improve after this race for sure.

Earlier on the same card, Christophe Ferland's Arc runner-up Aventure made the perfect start to her campaign by sealing top spot in the Group 3 Prix Allez France, also run over 10 furlongs.

Ferland told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m very satisfied. It was very stressful to bring that fantastic filly to the races, it’s the beginning of the year and we didn’t know if she’d come back to her top level or not.

“I was confident with her work in the mornings and the piece of work she had in Saint-Cloud a couple of weeks ago and she won very pleasantly.

“We learned something as well – she can do 2000 metres (a mile and a quarter), that’s a good point because I was not sure and I thought and I think that’s she’s much better over a mile and a half, but she can do 2000.”

Looking a little further ahead at what's to come next, the trainer said: “Normally it will be the Coronation Cup, but there is a fillies’ only race over 2000 metres as well, so we’ll think about it.

“It’s good ground today and she can go on soft. She’s a very easy filly and concerning Epsom, going up and down and left-handed, I don’t think it will be any problem for her.

“I don’t think she was 100 per cent today, I think she will progress a lot.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

