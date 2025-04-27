Sosie sees off Map Of Stars in Prix Ganay

Andre Fabre's Sea The Stars colt landed the Grand Prix de Paris last summer before going on to win the Prix Niel and finish fourth to Bluestocking when sent off favourite for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on his final start of the year.

Back down in trip to 10 furlongs for the first time since finishing third in last season's Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby), Sosie hit the front in the straight and was driven out by Maxime Guyon to repel the late thrust of race-fit market leader Map Of Stars.

Betfair and Paddy Power reacted by clipping the winner to 16/1 from 20s for the Arc this October.

Fabre told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m delighted because it was his first race of the year and the distance was a little bit short for him, but he had enough class to win it.

“I hope he can go for the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and the King George, these type of races.

“He prefers good ground, he wouldn’t handle it too soft, but with age it changes as they get stronger.”