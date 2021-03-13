Horse Racing
Song For Someone (left) lands the Unibet International Hurdle

Unibet Champion Hurdle: Song For Someone ruled out

By Sporting Life
14:24 · SAT March 13, 2021

Song For Someone will not contest Tuesday’s Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The six-year-old won both the Coral Hurdle at Ascot and Cheltenham’s International Hurdle before Christmas and was last seen chasing home Goshen in the Kingwell at Wincanton, finishing 22 lengths adrift.

Tom Symonds’ charge is a general 33-1 shot for the feature event on the first day of the Festival, but owners Sir Peter and Lady Gibbings have decided not to run.

Sky Bet's first race special at the Cheltenham Festival

Symonds issued a statement on Twitter on behalf of Lady Gibbings, which read: “Sir Peter is nearing the end of his life. Our wonderful horse, Song For Someone, has given him so much joy this season.

“Sir Peter is strongly of the opinion that the Champion Hurdle is not the correct race for the horse at this point in his career, and it is only right that we respect his view. Therefore, he will not be declared tomorrow.

“Tom Symonds has been incredibly understanding and supportive of our family’s decision during this difficult time.”

