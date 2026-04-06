Soldier In Milan won the Irish Grand National | result, report and free video replay

Soldier In Milan turned the BOYLE Sports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse into a procession with a vintage display.

Trained by Emmet Mullins and owned by Paul Byrne, Soldier In Milan (6/1 favourite) landed a gamble in the three mile and five furlong contest, winning unchallenged by 16 lengths in a first time tongue tie. The seven-year-old showed ability in bumpers and was sent straight over fences with connections eschewing the option of a season over hurdles. That decision had, arguably, already paid dividends having beaten market rival Kiss Will in a beginners chase at the third attempt before returning a beaten favourite in a Grade 3 over an extended two miles five furlongs. Returned to a longer trip and back in handicap company, Soldier In Milan travelled kindly and jumped superbly for Donagh Meyler with the pair always in the front rank along with Monbeg Genius, Kiss Will and The Jukebox Kid. The latter blundered his chance away but Kiss Will was just beginning to make his ground when getting the third last all wrong. There were no such mistakes from Soldier In Milan who poured it on from the front to record an impressive victory and complete a double on the card for his connections. Showurappreciation took second ahead of The Enabler and Argento Boy with Monbeg Genius, who cut out much of the running, back in fifth. Paddy Power introduced Soldier In Milan at 33/1 for the 2027 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

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