Soldier In Milan won the Irish Grand National | result, report and free video replay

Soldier In Milan turned the BOYLE Sports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse into a procession with a vintage display.
Trained by Emmet Mullins and owned by Paul Byrne, Soldier In Milan (6/1 favourite) landed a gamble in the three mile and five furlong contest, winning unchallenged by 16 lengths in a first time tongue tie.
The seven-year-old showed ability in bumpers and was sent straight over fences with connections eschewing the option of a season over hurdles. That decision had, arguably, already paid dividends having beaten market rival Kiss Will in a beginners chase at the third attempt before returning a beaten favourite in a Grade 3 over an extended two miles five furlongs.
Returned to a longer trip and back in handicap company, Soldier In Milan travelled kindly and jumped superbly for Donagh Meyler with the pair always in the front rank along with Monbeg Genius, Kiss Will and The Jukebox Kid.
The latter blundered his chance away but Kiss Will was just beginning to make his ground when getting the third last all wrong. There were no such mistakes from Soldier In Milan who poured it on from the front to record an impressive victory and complete a double on the card for his connections.
Showurappreciation took second ahead of The Enabler and Argento Boy with Monbeg Genius, who cut out much of the running, back in fifth.
Paddy Power introduced Soldier In Milan at 33/1 for the 2027 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
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We were hoping he could be a graded horse in a handicap
"Unbelievable," Mullins told Racing TV.
"Looking at him going out on the second circuit I had to pinch myself we were so happy and comfortable where we were. It was an easy watch.
"Once we decided we were going straight over fences in August, September [this was the target]. We thought he was a three mile chaser, look for a three mile handicap and there's no bigger and better contest than this, the Irish Grand National, so start at the top and work your way down and reach for the stars.
"He had to learn [when held-up at Thurles]. He bounced and made it in two completed beginners. We had a bit of a scare at Christmas, he returned with a fibrillating heart and Angus and the team were very good at looking after him. To be fair, he righted himself but we had to tick all the boxes and leave him up there overnight to monitor him and things like that. It's something that is just inexplicable and thankfully we've come out the right side of it.
"He's a horse we bought just over two years ago and we had him for a year before we got him out in his bumper. He's just a horse we've always been kind of minding. He's a big horse and he'd frighten the life out of you seeing him gallop at home, he's such a big, powerful horse. We decided we would pick one day and target that.
"We were hoping he could be a graded horse in a handicap. I'm not sure whether we'll go again this season, after an Irish National I'm not sure we have to. Next year he'd be up into open class but it is a tried and tested route coming from an Irish National to an Aintree National so that's going to be a big carrot as well.
"To be able to pick these horses in point-to-points that I like and Paul to back me up and support me with them it's just unbelievable to get these days."
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