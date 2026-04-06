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Jet To Monte Carlo, ridden by Donagh Meyler
Jet To Monte Carlo, ridden by Donagh Meyler

Fairyhouse review, results and free video replays on Irish Grand National day

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon April 06, 2026 · 3 min ago

A review of the pick of the action from the final day of the Fairyhouse Festival, including the Irish Grand National.

Jet propelled

Donagh Meyler's happy Easter continued with a fourth winner of the Festival in the Farmhouse Foods Novice Handicap Hurdle.

Partnering Jet To Monte Carlo (10/1) for Emmet Mullins, Meyler produced the lightly raced five-year-old with a well-timed challenge to hit the front in the straight. A spring-heeled leap at the last suggested there was plenty of fuel left in the tank and put paid to any chances his pursuers may have been entertaining.

He was followed over the line by Radiator Springs, Kentucky Beach and Mart Lane with the winning distances four and a quarter lengths, three lengths and a length and a quarter.

Jet To Monte Carlo was winning for the first time under Rules with the switch to handicap company paying dividends for a horse who had flattered to deceive thus far.

Mullins told Racing TV: "We were hopeful rather than confident.

"He's been a horse who shows an awful lot at home but for one reason or another never put it together on the track. He was a big enough talking horse on the day for his bumper back before Christmas in Navan and never showed up at all.

"His homework was so good, and we tried two and a half in a maiden hurdle and he never seemed to get home. We were quietly confident the two mile trip was going to be ideal and we've learned the hard way now."

Jet To Monte Carlo could now head to the Punchestown Festival with Mullins continuing: "I hadn't considered much before today but that was an impressive win and now we've finally found the key, we'll try and make use of it."

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