Solario Stakes: Horse-by-horse guide

We look ahead to Saturday's Group 3 Solario Stakes and assess the merits of the 11 juveniles entered for Sandown.

Horse-by-horse guide AABLAN (Charlie Appleby) Trainer has won this with Masar (2017) and Silver Knott (last year) and he lived up to his smart pedigree and strong market confidence when making a winning debut over seven furlongs on the July Course at Newmarket (replay below). Wasn't a red-hot race by any means but the third has since won a maiden and this son of Dubawi is open to any amount of improvement.

CERULEAN BAY (David O'Meara) Got up in the shadows of the post when making a winning debut over six furlongs at Hamilton and defied the penalty when stepped up to seven at Ayr last month. The five horses in behind that day have all been well held since so he'll need another major jolt of improvement to get the better of some of these highly-regarded types. DEVIL'S POINT (David Menuisier) New Bay colt who delivered on his promising debut fifth (beaten a length and a half) when landing short odds in a Ffos Las maiden earlier this month. Soft conditions that day appeared to suit and he could easily get some juice in the ground this weekend. Holds a top-class entry and could be on the scene if taking his chance. ICE MAX (Karl Burke) Grey son of Dark Angel and another who appeared to benefit for the debut experience when scoring at the second time of asking in a Catterick maiden. He faces a significantly taller task on Saturday and may have to settle for a supporting role.

INISHFALLEN (Brian Meehan) The most experienced of the entrants here and while still seemingly going the right way, he appears to have had his limitations exposed rather with defeats in a Newbury Listed race and a York nursery last week. Could pick up a nice nursery soon but hard to see him resuming winning ways in this sort of company. MAGSOOD (Roger Varian) Form ties in with a couple of these having been third to Inishfallen first time out at Kempton before filling the same spot in the Newmarket maiden won by Aablan. Won as he was entitled to in a Beverley maiden over the extended seven furlongs earlier this month (replay below) and open to more progress but will need to make significant strides if he's to follow in the hoofprints of his sire Too Darn Hot who won this in 2018.

MORTLAKE (Ralph Beckett) Easy to back (18/1) and ran accordingly on his 'first day at school' at Salisbury but put the experience to good use with a five-length victory at Leicester last time. That came on quick ground, when on the sharp end from the off, but the form isn't anything to write home about and he'll be tested more thoroughly if stepped straight up to G2 level here. SAVVY KINGDOM (Sean Woods) Took a backward step from promising Windsor debut when last of 10 at Newbury in July but subsequently sprang a 25/1 surprise when making all in a Kempton novice over this seven-furlong trip (trainer could offer no explanation for upturn in form). One to tread a little carefully with at the moment and this entry looks a shade optimistic on the face of it. STARLORE (Sir Michael Stoute) Trainer has yet to win the Solario, surprisingly, but this one looks a leading candidate having won a warm novice event over this course and distance early last month, the third Arabian Crown having won twice since and the (reopposing) fifth hacking up at Ffos Las. He didn't do a lot when hitting the front but already looks to hold pattern-race potential and Ryan Moore is jocked up which is an ominous sign.

SUNWAY (David Menuisier) Held in high regard by his trainer (who also has Devil's Point entered) and clearly didn't do what was expected of him when pitched into a Listed race at Ascot following his debut win over this track and trip in June. Reported to have 'stopped quickly' last time so no surprise he's been given a bit of time off and far too soon to be writing him off as he's bred to be very good (brother Sealiway won the Champion Stakes). WARNIE (Joseph O'Brien) The sole Irish entry in the race and he brings a progressive profile with three runs under the belt already. Made his debut in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot which says a lot and while only ninth that day, he was beaten just three lengths. Has since tapped home a penalty-kick in a mile maiden before successfully returning to Listed level at Tipperary earlier this month. Bred to stay further but must be respected if heading over (also has a couple of Irish Champions Festival options on home soil).

CONCLUSION

It hasn't been a stellar season for Charlie Appleby to this point but he's still been introducing a lot of smart juveniles and whatever he runs in this has to be afforded a huge amount of respect. With that in mind, Aablan is surely capable of building on his debut win when making quite hard work of it in the end. Devil's Point is another big player if the chosen one for David Menuisier (over Sunway) but there's no avoiding STARLORE as the horse they all have to beat. It got a bit tight close home when scoring on debut over course and distance last month but he just appeared to be having a little look around and he'll know much more this time. The form of that race reads well, with third home Arabian Crown giving it a significant boost, and Sir Michael Stoute's Kingman colt has significant potential.