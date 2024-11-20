Soft ground key to Salver’s Ascot Hurdle challenge

The four-year-old was one of the star performers in the juvenile hurdling division last season, winning his first four races, including a 21-length demolition job in the Grade Two Finale Hurdle at Chepstow.

He rounded off his campaign by finishing best of the home team when third in the Triumph Hurdle behind the Willie Mullins-trained pair of Majborough and Kargese at the Cheltenham Festival, and connections are looking forward to his return – but underfoot conditions are viewed as vital.

Moore, who trains Salver in partnership with his father Gary, said: “He may run if there’s enough rain. It looks like there might be, so he’ll probably be declared and we’ll go from there.

“He’s a good horse on bad ground and it needs to be bad ground for him to be anywhere near his best form. He’s a good horse anyway, but to be at his best, he needs it to be wet.

“The four-year-old season is always hard, especially when you’re rated 143, and for him it’s very important he runs on bad ground.

“There’s the Gerry Feilden at Newbury the following week, which is also a possible plan, but the likelihood is it will only be good to soft ground there, which is not slow enough for him.”