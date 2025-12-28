Soft ground key to Saint Segal as Jane Williams eyes another Thistle Ask clash

The South Molton handler has earmarked the Grade One prize on January 17, for which Thistle Ask is also on course, as a potential next port of call for the seven-year-old.

Saint Segal is yet to come out on top in two clashes with the Dan Skelton-trained eight-year-old after finishing second behind him in both the Grade Two BetMGM Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter and in the Grade Two Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton Park.

While the Saint des Saints gelding, who also has the option of going for the Grade Two William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Game Spirit Chase at Newbury on February 7, is yet to defeat Thistle Ask, Williams feels the roles can be reversed on softer ground.

Williams said: “I know the winner has held his form for only one season, but this horse has held his form for a long time.

"That was an improvement in the Desert Orchid and if the ground came up softer on a stiffer track we will have the winner.

“The Game Spirit I think will be next for him, but the Clarence House is there as well. We won’t do both and it will be one or the other.

“He has been a brilliant horse for us. It is interesting we are now back at two miles now, but he looks like a two miler now.

“He has got bigger and stronger and he is very impressive. On softer ground he has got a chance wherever he goes.”