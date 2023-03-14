The going for day one of the Cheltenham Festival today - known as Champion Day - is soft.
There have been seven millimetres of rain in the last 24 hours. Light showers are forecast this morning, yielding up to one further millimetre of rain. The remainder of today is expected to be dry.
Temperatures are forecast to drop to -1C/-2C overnight, before rising above OC by 8.00am on Wednesday. Wednesday should be mainly dry, with rain moving in later in the afternoon and through the evening (2 - 5 millimetres).
A blustery day is forecast for Thursday, with showers (2 - 4 millimetres).
Further showers are forecast for Friday.
Click here for the latest list of non-runners at Cheltenham.
