Facile Vega strikes under Paul Townend
Facile Vega is favourite for the opening Sky Bet Supreme

Soft ground for day one at Cheltenham Festival

By Sporting Life
09:25 · TUE March 14, 2023

The going for day one of the Cheltenham Festival today - known as Champion Day - is soft.

There have been seven millimetres of rain in the last 24 hours. Light showers are forecast this morning, yielding up to one further millimetre of rain. The remainder of today is expected to be dry.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to -1C/-2C overnight, before rising above OC by 8.00am on Wednesday. Wednesday should be mainly dry, with rain moving in later in the afternoon and through the evening (2 - 5 millimetres).

A blustery day is forecast for Thursday, with showers (2 - 4 millimetres).

Further showers are forecast for Friday.

Click here for the latest list of non-runners at Cheltenham.

