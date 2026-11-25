Last season’s Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle runner-up made the perfect start to life over fences when exacting revenge on his Cheltenham Festival conqueror, Old Park Star, at Ffos Las last week.

However, a swift return to Grade One company in the £100,000 contest looks to be off the agenda for the Philip Hobbs and Johnson White-trained six-year-old, with connections keen to give him a bit more time in between his runs.

White said: “Some people have knocked him in saying that Old Park Star didn’t run his race, but, as far as I’m concerned, Sober Glory did nothing wrong.

“He jumped, he galloped, and he beat what was put in front of him. He has come out of the race particularly well, and he is still the apple of our eye.

“It is very unlikely that he goes to Sandown Park. It will probably come plenty soon enough after Ffos Las.

“It is in the back of our minds that he went to Sandown last year, and ran below par for no apparent reason, and that could have been the Sandown factor, which affects some horses.

“It is a factor, but it is not the overwhelming factor.”

With Sandown Park appearing off the agenda, a trip to Ascot could beckon for Sober Glory before Christmas, however White admits that the focus remains working back from the Arkle, which he is as short as 4/1 for.

White said: “We need to talk to the owners, as I’m not one hundred percent sure where he will go, but there is a race at Ascot that would suit just before Christmas. That is not confirmed, but it is an option.

“It is very much the plan to concentrate on the Arkle, and work back from there.”