Wide-margin Group 1 winners in Britain and Ireland this century

Snowfall's 16-length success in the Oaks on Friday was the greatest winning margin registered in a Group 1 race in Britain or Ireland this century. Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights the seven horses who have won such races by ten lengths or further.

16 lengths - Snowfall Oaks, Epsom, 2021 Snowfall has plenty of stamina on both sides of her pedigree and she proved a revelation in the Oaks on her first attempt at a mile and a half, powering through the rain-softened ground and putting up a record-breaking performance. No filly has won the Oaks by further, while no Group 1 winner in Britain or Ireland this century can match her 16-length winning margin. The softening ground exaggerated the margin of superiority but there's no doubt she put up a very smart performance, earning a Timeform rating of 122, which compares well to a typical Oaks winner in the past ten years (average is around 118).

13 lengths - Septimus Irish St Leger, Curragh, 2008 Septimus perhaps didn't get the credit he deserved as he was on the staying scene at the same time as Yeats. However, Septimus actually achieved a peak Timeform rating 1 lb higher than his much-feted stablemate, earning a figure of 129 for his 13-length demolition in the 2008 Irish St Leger. There wasn't much depth to that contest and Septimus proved in a completely different league to his rivals, stretching clear inside the final two furlongs to win in great style. Unfortunately, Septimus only raced once more, finishing down the field in the Melbourne Cup, reportedly returning lame on both forelegs.

11 lengths - Harbinger King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Ascot, 2010 Harbinger's stunning 11-length win in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes earned him a Timeform rating of 140 – only 12 other horses have reached that benchmark since Timeform was founded in 1948. It was an incredible display from Harbinger, who also clocked a notably quick time as he roared clear of a top-class field that included the Irish Derby winner Cape Blanco, the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud winner Youmzain and the Derby winner Workforce. Injury prevented Harbinger from running again, but Timeform's handicappers were in little doubt that he put up an outstanding display at Ascot.

11 lengths - Frankel Queen Anne Stakes, Royal Ascot, 2012 Frankel put up the greatest performance in Timeform's history when beating the top-class Excelebration by 11 lengths in the Queen Anne Stakes, earning a rating of 147 that propelled him above the legendary Sea-Bird in the list of all-time greats. The Queen Anne was run at a good gallop but Tom Queally was happy to send Frankel on fully two furlongs from home – and the response was sensational.

11 lengths - Order Of St George Irish St Leger, Curragh, 2015 The 2015 Irish St Leger was run at a good gallop on easy ground and it provided an ideal scenario for the progressive Order Of St George to put up a big performance against his older rivals. Order of St George was held up off the pace but made eyecatching progress on the turn for home and then stormed clear when sent into the lead over two furlongs out. He kept bounding clear of his opponents, earning a rating of 129 to mark himself down as the latest star on the staying scene.

10 lengths - Hawk Wing Lockinge Stakes, Newbury, 2003 Hawk Wing – brilliantly referred to by James Willoughby as the second coming who keeps coming second – is probably remembered as an underachiever in most quarters, but he did put it all together in the 2003 Lockinge Stakes, earning a Timeform rating of 136, which is higher than any other horse trained by Aidan O'Brien. Hawk Wing had finished runner-up in the 2000 Guineas, Derby, Irish Champion Stakes and QEII Stakes during a frustrating three-year-old campaign, but his 10-length success on his return in the Lockinge suggested he was finally going to fulfil the enormous expectations. Hawk Wing was sent straight into the lead and his rivals were never able to land a blow as he kept up a relentless gallop. Sadly, he suffered a knee ligament injury when a beaten odds-on favourite in the Queen Anne Stakes and would never race again.