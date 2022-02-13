Snow Leopardess will head straight for the Randox Grand National after claiming her third win of the season in determined fashion at Exeter.
The grey daughter of Martaline has returned better than ever this term – beating subsequent Sky Bet Chase winner Windsor Avenue on her reappearance at Bangor before winning over the Grand National fences in a thrilling Becher Chase in December.
Going back over regulation obstacles for the Virgin Bet Mares’ Chase, Snow Leopardess was the even-money favourite in the hands of Jonathan Burke and got the job done in fine style.
The 10-year-old looked like she could have a real race on her hands rounding the home turn, with the pacesetting Chilli Filli and Momella both bang in contention for Listed honours.
But the further Snow Leopardess went, the better she looked – galloping on strongly in the testing conditions and producing a typically assured leap at the final fence to seal her comfortable success.
Paddy Power trimmed Snow Leopardess to 20/1 from 25/1 for the Randox Grand National, with Sky Bet 14/1 (from 25s), and Longsdon confirmed all roads lead to Aintree in April.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
He said: “Relief is my main emotion. It’s great to get that out of the way and hopefully we can gear up towards the Grand National now.
“She had a harder race than I wanted to give her today, so I think we’ll head straight to Aintree.
“It’s fantastic to see her win again. She only got going in the home straight.
“Before today she was rated 145 and I’ve spoken to the handicapper a couple of times. The bottom weight in the National was 145 last year and the handicapper said ‘you probably will get in, but there’s a chance you might not’.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.