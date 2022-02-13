The grey daughter of Martaline has returned better than ever this term – beating subsequent Sky Bet Chase winner Windsor Avenue on her reappearance at Bangor before winning over the Grand National fences in a thrilling Becher Chase in December.

Going back over regulation obstacles for the Virgin Bet Mares’ Chase, Snow Leopardess was the even-money favourite in the hands of Jonathan Burke and got the job done in fine style.

The 10-year-old looked like she could have a real race on her hands rounding the home turn, with the pacesetting Chilli Filli and Momella both bang in contention for Listed honours.

But the further Snow Leopardess went, the better she looked – galloping on strongly in the testing conditions and producing a typically assured leap at the final fence to seal her comfortable success.

Paddy Power trimmed Snow Leopardess to 20/1 from 25/1 for the Randox Grand National, with Sky Bet 14/1 (from 25s), and Longsdon confirmed all roads lead to Aintree in April.