Trainer Charlie Longsdon hopes Snow Leopardess can write the next chapter of her incredible story over the Grand National fences at Aintree on Saturday.

Few horses lining up in the valuable Unibet Becher Handicap Chase at the world famous Merseyside track at the weekend are likely to possess a more intriguing back story than the one already written by the Martaline mare, an 8/1 chance for this weekend’s race with the sponsors. Since making a winning a debut at Doncaster in 2016 the nine year old has won a Grade Two hurdle at Newbury and races in both France and Ireland - as well as becoming a mum during a spell on the sidelines. Snow Leopardess gave birth to a filly by Sir Percy during a 794-day break while recuperating from a set-back sustained following her victory at Auteuil in September 2017, and now faces her toughest test back on the racecourse. Longsdon watched her excel in a schooling session over the Aintree-style fences in Lambourn under jockey Aidan Coleman last week and is optimistic she can build on her winning return at Bangor if taking to the track. He said: “The Becher Chase has always been the plan this season. We went to Bangor first time out and we were lucky it turned out to be on soft ground. I thought the track might be a bit sharp but she jumped great. “I met up with Aidan (Coleman) in Lambourn last week. We didn’t do a lot up there and we literally went over the fences once. Aidan said that was fine and not to worry about doing it any more.

“The worry with a horse that is bold and brave is that if they are going to be bold and brave over the National fences it is not necessarily ideal, but she was very quick in and out over them, which I was pleased to see. “We’ve not had winning form over the National fences but I think she would be the first one that has gone into a race over them in the top four in the market. “She is in great form and if Chris’s Dream stays in there she will only carry 10st 4lbs.There is no reason why, but her best form seems to be left-handed. “The Grand National track is left handed and in my eyes there should be no issues. There is a bit of rain about so it should be soft ground. “There is no doubt it would be special if she could win on Saturday as you don’t get many of those mares like her with the story and everything that has gone with it.” Special Snow Leopardess may be the current queen at Longsdon’s yard but she has been special to her owners, the Fox-Pitt family, right from day one. Longsdon explained: “Marietta Fox-Pitt, who until recently had the horse in her name before transferring it to one of her sons, Andrew, lost her husband Oliver just before this mare was born. “Andrew and William, her other son, and his wife Alice have all said to me that when she was born it was the first time Marietta had smiled after her husband’s death. Therefore this horse has always meant a huge amount to Marietta. “She loves her other horses but nothing to the degree of this mare. Ever since day one she has had that little bit of a thing for her and it is a lovely start to the Snow Leopardess story.” Snow Leopardess went on her travels during her first stint on the track as a result of a conversation Marietta Fox-Pitt had with Cheltenham Gold Cup winning trainer Jessica Harrington. And Longsdon explained: “She won her first bumper at Doncaster then came fifth in the mares’ Aintree bumper on her second run. “I remember Marietta ringing me up that summer saying, ‘I’ve been speaking to my friend Jessie (Harrington)’, who she used to event together with. ‘She said she thinks we should run her in a Listed bumper at Gowran Park’. I thought it was a mad idea but we’d roll with it. “She went and won that and she then said she would like to win in France at some stage. She went and won her Grade Two hurdle at Newbury then we found this race in France at the beginning of the following season and that is when she got her leg injury. “That was when the decision was made to have a foal and she was only five when that was the case. Fair play to Marietta she came up with these ideas and they all came off.”