Trainer Charlie Longsdon hopes Snow Leopardess can write the next chapter of her incredible story over the Grand National fences at Aintree on Saturday.
Few horses lining up in the valuable Unibet Becher Handicap Chase at the world famous Merseyside track at the weekend are likely to possess a more intriguing back story than the one already written by the Martaline mare, an 8/1 chance for this weekend’s race with the sponsors.
Since making a winning a debut at Doncaster in 2016 the nine year old has won a Grade Two hurdle at Newbury and races in both France and Ireland - as well as becoming a mum during a spell on the sidelines.
Snow Leopardess gave birth to a filly by Sir Percy during a 794-day break while recuperating from a set-back sustained following her victory at Auteuil in September 2017, and now faces her toughest test back on the racecourse.
Longsdon watched her excel in a schooling session over the Aintree-style fences in Lambourn under jockey Aidan Coleman last week and is optimistic she can build on her winning return at Bangor if taking to the track.
He said: “The Becher Chase has always been the plan this season. We went to Bangor first time out and we were lucky it turned out to be on soft ground. I thought the track might be a bit sharp but she jumped great.
“I met up with Aidan (Coleman) in Lambourn last week. We didn’t do a lot up there and we literally went over the fences once. Aidan said that was fine and not to worry about doing it any more.
“The worry with a horse that is bold and brave is that if they are going to be bold and brave over the National fences it is not necessarily ideal, but she was very quick in and out over them, which I was pleased to see.
“We’ve not had winning form over the National fences but I think she would be the first one that has gone into a race over them in the top four in the market.
“She is in great form and if Chris’s Dream stays in there she will only carry 10st 4lbs.There is no reason why, but her best form seems to be left-handed.
“The Grand National track is left handed and in my eyes there should be no issues. There is a bit of rain about so it should be soft ground.
“There is no doubt it would be special if she could win on Saturday as you don’t get many of those mares like her with the story and everything that has gone with it.”
Snow Leopardess may be the current queen at Longsdon’s yard but she has been special to her owners, the Fox-Pitt family, right from day one.
Longsdon explained: “Marietta Fox-Pitt, who until recently had the horse in her name before transferring it to one of her sons, Andrew, lost her husband Oliver just before this mare was born.
“Andrew and William, her other son, and his wife Alice have all said to me that when she was born it was the first time Marietta had smiled after her husband’s death. Therefore this horse has always meant a huge amount to Marietta.
“She loves her other horses but nothing to the degree of this mare. Ever since day one she has had that little bit of a thing for her and it is a lovely start to the Snow Leopardess story.”
Snow Leopardess went on her travels during her first stint on the track as a result of a conversation Marietta Fox-Pitt had with Cheltenham Gold Cup winning trainer Jessica Harrington.
And Longsdon explained: “She won her first bumper at Doncaster then came fifth in the mares’ Aintree bumper on her second run.
“I remember Marietta ringing me up that summer saying, ‘I’ve been speaking to my friend Jessie (Harrington)’, who she used to event together with. ‘She said she thinks we should run her in a Listed bumper at Gowran Park’. I thought it was a mad idea but we’d roll with it.
“She went and won that and she then said she would like to win in France at some stage. She went and won her Grade Two hurdle at Newbury then we found this race in France at the beginning of the following season and that is when she got her leg injury.
“That was when the decision was made to have a foal and she was only five when that was the case. Fair play to Marietta she came up with these ideas and they all came off.”
Snow Leopardess made a low-key return to the track in November 2019 when finishing down the field before filling the runner-up spot at Doncaster next time out.
Despite winning only once over fences last season Snow Leopardess produced a number of solid efforts in defeat, including when finishing fourth in the Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
Longsdon said: “The plan was for her to come back in training. A lot of people said to me they don’t come back as good, but she has come back as good as ever. She loves her jumping and if she is not right she will tell you.
“She had a good season over fences last season winning the decent race at Haydock before finishing second in the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby.
“She finished fourth in the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, when the race wasn’t run to suit her, behind Galvin who could be a Grade One horse.
“Getting her back to this level of form is a big testament to the team with the issues she had.”
Playing a significant role in helping Snow Leopardess bounce back to her best has been travelling head groom Jess Benfield, who described the mare’s return to training as the “best day ever”.
She said: “She is a character given what she has been through. She just gets a bit sassy but mares do that. When I do ride her out she does make herself known the way she stomps around the yard!
“I do treat her like I own her myself as I love her to bits. The bond I have with her is just special.
“When she left to go in foal I thought ‘she won’t come back’, but when Marietta rang Charlie to say she was coming back he came and told me and it was the best day ever.
“I don’t know what I will do without her and I don’t think we will replace her as there are not many mares that have done what she has done.”
The 26 year old admits victory for Snow Leopardess at Aintree would be a special moment for the whole yard and doubtless prompt a tear or two.
She added: “If she wins it would be the icing on top of the cake as it would be incredible. I think I would be speechless and have happy tears down my face.
“I have bonds with all the horses but the one between me and her is so special. If she was to go and win that race on Saturday it would be a memory to treasure forever.”
Should this season be the last in training for Snow Leopardess her legacy at Hull Farm Stables could live on through her daughter, who Longsdon hopes to receive next season.
He added: “The foal is down at Knowlton Court in Kent and will come into training next season as it is only being broken in now. We will supposedly get her next season and apparently the filly has got plenty of the same mannerisms as Snow Leopardess.
“This could be the last season we have Snow Leopardess but never say never. If it turns out to be that way she has been a special mare to deal with that we have been lucky to have.”