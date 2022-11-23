The mare was three times a winner last season, striking on her first appearance at Bangor before pinging around the Grand National fences at Aintree to land the 2021 renewal of the Becher.

She then won a Listed mares’ chase at Exeter before heading back to Liverpool for the Grand National itself, a race in which she was pulled up after the 16th fence when finding the ground a little too firm.

At Warwick the grey made her first start of the new term, but the run was short lived as she slipped on approach to the first fence and was swiftly pulled up by jockey Aidan Coleman.

Trainer Charlie Longsdon reports the 10-year-old to be none the worse as a result, and a refresher over the National fences on Lambourn’s schooling ground is in order before she bids to retain her crown in the Boylesports-sponsored Becher on December 3.