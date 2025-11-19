Snow forces Hexham to abandon fixture on Wednesday November 19

Hexham failed an 8am inspection ahead of today's scheduled meeting after the course was covered with snow.
The going was described as 'soft, heavy in places' on Tuesday, with Clerk of the Course James Armstrong stating on X that 'given forecast we envisage no problems for racing tomorrow'.
However, the picture had changed dramatically overnight following the wintry weather left around three inches of snow on the ground and an 8am check was called early on Wednesday morning, after which is soon became clear there was no chance of racing taking place.
The decision to abandon came via a 7.53am update on the BHA website.
Jumps action at Warwick and Ffos Las does take place where it is 'soft, good to soft in places' and 'soft, heavy in places' respectively. There are also all-weather fixtures at Kempton and Dundalk in Ireland being staged today.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.