Snow forces Hexham to abandon fixture on Wednesday November 19

The going was described as 'soft, heavy in places' on Tuesday, with Clerk of the Course James Armstrong stating on X that 'given forecast we envisage no problems for racing tomorrow'.

However, the picture had changed dramatically overnight following the wintry weather left around three inches of snow on the ground and an 8am check was called early on Wednesday morning, after which is soon became clear there was no chance of racing taking place.

The decision to abandon came via a 7.53am update on the BHA website.

Jumps action at Warwick and Ffos Las does take place where it is 'soft, good to soft in places' and 'soft, heavy in places' respectively. There are also all-weather fixtures at Kempton and Dundalk in Ireland being staged today.