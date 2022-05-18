The 2021 Cazoo Derby hero went on to win the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at Ascot last summer before ending the campaign with a fourth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and fifth in the Champion Stakes over 10 furlongs back at Ascot.

Trainer Charlie Appleby was hoping to bring him back in the Group One over the Derby course and distance on Friday June 3, but has had to shelve plans as he won't have the horse fully fit in time after a hold-up.

"Adayar, who was an intended runner some months ago, has met with a minor setback and was coughing for a few days," said the Moulton Paddocks handler.

"I just eased off on him for a week and just in doing so he came on a lot in the week. We'll probably be giving the Coronation a miss, just fitness-wise I won't have him there in time.

"Adayar is most likely to be heading towards the Prince of Wales's [at Royal Ascot] for the first start of his four-year-old career."