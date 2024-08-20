Thankfully, Tiber Flow, Hutchence and Dare To Hope went some way to paying for the new dress last weekend. It was a thoroughly enjoyable day of racing on Saturday but that was just a warmup for what lies in wait this week. York’s four day Ebor festival is one of the highlights of the year and it gets underway on Wednesday.

I’m going to bring you the five horses I’m most looking forward to seeing on the Knavesmire and why.

WEDNESDAY

A field of thirteen have been declared for the day one feature, the Juddmonte International Stakes, meaning the Derby winner’s presence hasn’t scared away the opposition. City Of Troy isn’t in the same category as Auguste Rodin as he’s only blotted his copybook once in his life in the 2000 Guineas but his less than flashy win in the Coral-Eclipse didn’t give you that warm fuzzy feeling either. There were excuses made for both performances but there should be no excuses on Wednesday with his perfect ground and possibly his Goldilocks trip.

He's Sky Bet’s 5/4 favourite and with that in mind I’m happy to take him on with Calandagan, the 6/1 second favourite. Graffard sits second in the trainer’s title in France, on prize money he sits behind leader Andre Fabre, and is third numerically behind the powerful stable of Jean-Claude Rouget and Christophe Escuder. He is the principal trainer for the Aga Khan, in whose colours Calandagan runs.

Calandagan has gone from strength to strength, with his latest win coming in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, over the Derby trip of a mile and a half. The drop in trip on his first try in group 1 company is the question he must answer. He’s progressive though and I’m happy to take that risk.

It exciting to see a Japanese challenger in the race in the shape of Durezza and interesting to see Ambiente Friendly over this trip as he travels so well in his races over a mile and a half.

The other horse I’m looking forward to seeing on Wednesday is the Harry Charlton trained King’s Gambit. I’ve followed him closely this season, and despite his stable not firing on all cylinders (0/18 at the time of writing in August) I hope he can get a well deserved win in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes. He took a well-trodden path for high quality horses from this yard when winning the London Gold Cup at Newbury in May. Previous winners from Beckhampton include Al Kazeem, Time Test and Headman who all progressed into group performers. This lad has subsequently finished runner-up in the Hampton Court and York Stakes and will step up to this mile and a half trip for the first time.