Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond fired in the winners in her weekend blog - don't miss her take on the four days at York this week.
Thankfully, Tiber Flow, Hutchence and Dare To Hope went some way to paying for the new dress last weekend. It was a thoroughly enjoyable day of racing on Saturday but that was just a warmup for what lies in wait this week. York’s four day Ebor festival is one of the highlights of the year and it gets underway on Wednesday.
I’m going to bring you the five horses I’m most looking forward to seeing on the Knavesmire and why.
A field of thirteen have been declared for the day one feature, the Juddmonte International Stakes, meaning the Derby winner’s presence hasn’t scared away the opposition. City Of Troy isn’t in the same category as Auguste Rodin as he’s only blotted his copybook once in his life in the 2000 Guineas but his less than flashy win in the Coral-Eclipse didn’t give you that warm fuzzy feeling either. There were excuses made for both performances but there should be no excuses on Wednesday with his perfect ground and possibly his Goldilocks trip.
He's Sky Bet’s 5/4 favourite and with that in mind I’m happy to take him on with Calandagan, the 6/1 second favourite. Graffard sits second in the trainer’s title in France, on prize money he sits behind leader Andre Fabre, and is third numerically behind the powerful stable of Jean-Claude Rouget and Christophe Escuder. He is the principal trainer for the Aga Khan, in whose colours Calandagan runs.
Calandagan has gone from strength to strength, with his latest win coming in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, over the Derby trip of a mile and a half. The drop in trip on his first try in group 1 company is the question he must answer. He’s progressive though and I’m happy to take that risk.
It exciting to see a Japanese challenger in the race in the shape of Durezza and interesting to see Ambiente Friendly over this trip as he travels so well in his races over a mile and a half.
The other horse I’m looking forward to seeing on Wednesday is the Harry Charlton trained King’s Gambit. I’ve followed him closely this season, and despite his stable not firing on all cylinders (0/18 at the time of writing in August) I hope he can get a well deserved win in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes. He took a well-trodden path for high quality horses from this yard when winning the London Gold Cup at Newbury in May. Previous winners from Beckhampton include Al Kazeem, Time Test and Headman who all progressed into group performers. This lad has subsequently finished runner-up in the Hampton Court and York Stakes and will step up to this mile and a half trip for the first time.
Day two for me is all about You Got To Me in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks. The Irish Oaks winner is 9/2 fourth best in the Sky Bet market so I’m happy to jump on that train. As a three year old she gets 9lbs from her older rivals and I’d be hopeful that the tongue tie she wore for the first time at the Curragh has the same positive effect. She may not be the easiest ride but is maturing and jockey Hector Crouch knows her well so I hope he can celebrate his second group 1 victory here for trainer Ralph Beckett.
The Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes is a race that gets you buzzing, and I think Friday’s highlight can go to another Aussie runner, Asfoora, following Ortensia in 2012. As you’d expect from a horse from the Southern hemisphere, she looked a bit “woolly” in the paddock before winning the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and she has now really bloomed since acclimatising to our British summer. She wasn’t beaten far at Goodwood by reopposing Big Evs and has been targeted at this race since coming over to the UK. The fast five at York should be the most suitable test for her and she’s fully deserving of the 2/1 price on offer from Sky Bet (at the time of writing).
For those of you following along with the Racing League we have had a few special performances over the series so far. By far the most breathtaking was the win of Reaching High in the mile and three quarter handicap at Wolverhampton on the 1 August (look it up). The yellow colours of the East have been discarded and he’s back in the Royal silks in the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap on Saturday with a lumpy 11ls rise in the handicap to contend with. Sir Michael Stoute’s decision to put a tongue tie on this son of Gold Cup winner Estimate has made a positive difference and he is improving fast. I think he is improving more quickly than that weight rise can anchor. He’s a 7/1 shot with the sponsors.
