Alex Hammond will be fronting the coverage of the Group 1 Kameko Trophy on Sky Sports Racing this Saturday and she gives her tips for the Doncaster card.

It seems ironic that Doncaster’s Futurity Trophy this year is named after the 2019 winner Kameko. The year he was victorious the meeting was transferred to Newcastle due to waterlogging at Doncaster, and as a result, the race became the first group 1 in Britain to be run on an artificial surface. Unsurprisingly he broke the track record that day, and he also set a scorching time when winning the following season’s 2000 Guineas. It was therefore appropriate to hear about Qatar Racing’s inaugural sponsorship of the final domestic group 1 of the season; a race they have a strong record in. Elm Park was also successful for the operation back in 2014, and the late Roaring Lion was beaten a neck by Saxon Warrior in 2017. Sadly we lost Friday's fixture because of saturated ground and while at this time of year. There's a 3.30 inspection for Saturday's card too but officials are "pretty confident" about it taking place after moving some rails. The ground doesn’t tend to dry out though so let’s try and find some horses who will love sloshing through conditions. The feature Kameko Futurity Trophy has still attracted a star studded line up. It’s worth reminding ourselves that the ground was described as heavy for this race last year, and that didn’t stop Auguste Rodin doing his thing, nor did it stop him going on to Derby success the following season. Aidan O’Brien has won the race a record eleven times, five of whom went on to classic success the following season. There have also been six future Derby winners on the roll of honour. Despite O’Brien’s impressive record in this race his Diego Velazquez isn’t favourite, the Charlie Appleby trained ANCIENT WISDOM heads the market at 6/4 with Sky Bet. He has been added to the field at a cost of £17,500 (a drop in the ocean for the powerful Godolphin operation, but a vote of confidence none the less). That follows his win in Newmarket’s Autumn Stakes last time out. The Autumn Stakes is a race Appleby has won with the likes of Ghaiyyath and Coroebus in the past, so this lad is following in some lofty footsteps. I loved the way he went about things that day. He has a pronounced knee action, which suggests he should handle conditions better than most, and he raced in an efficient manner, picking up nicely to win well. His only defeat came in the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot, a race won by Rosallion, and the form in general looks strong.

He cost a cool two million euros as a yearling and at present is living up to the price tag. He’s not the most expensive colt in the line up though, that honour goes to Diego Velazquez at 2.4m euros. James Doyle comes in for the ride on Aidan O’Brien’s colt with Ryan Moore suspended. Doyle is a Godolphin teammate of champion jockey William Buick, but with Buick on Ancient Wisdom, they are rivals in this influential contest. Diego Velazquez is 2/1 second favourite and has an unbeaten record to protect here. He didn’t do much wrong when winning a group 2 at Leopardstown last time out but seemed to grind it out, rather than look flashy. He steps into unknown territory on heavy ground. Dancing Gemini is the apple of trainer Roger Teal’s eye, and he looked good when winning the Flying Scotsman at the Leger meeting last month. He has to step up on that to win here, but that listed contest was a race Teal won with subsequent 2000 Guineas runner-up Tip Two Win in 2017 and he speaks of this lad in the same breath. He’s a 9/2 shot. God’s Window is another contender for John and Thady Gosden after his impressive maiden win at the Leger meeting last month. Jockey Kieren Shoemark said it took him an age to pull him up after the race, an indication there is plenty more to come. This is a big step up but both Gosden’s know what they have, so he should be up to the company. He’s an 8/1 shot. It’s Ancient Wisdom for me though. He looks well up to handling these conditions and Charlie Appleby could have unearthed the star they’ve been looking for in 2023.

Elsewhere on the card I quite like 11/4 favourite BALLYMOUNT BOY in the listed William Hill Prospect Stakes at 2.45pm. He drops in class having run in a group 1 on Arc weekend at ParisLongchamp where the ground was too quick for him. We can’t use that excuse here! Moswaat could be his main danger after an eye catching win at Yarmouth last time out for Champion Stakes winning trainer Roger Varian. He is 7/1 with Sky Bet.

DESPERATE HERO is the selection in the William Hill Farewell Flat Handicap at 3.20pm. The Jack Channon trained three-year-old has won two of his last three starts including on ground described as heavy at Nottingham last time out. He’s 6/1 with Sky Bet.