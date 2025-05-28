Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond looks back on Field Of Gold and Lake Victoria and ahead to the upcoming big races in her latest blog.

You said last week that you’d always ‘adored’ Field Of Gold… did he go even higher in your estimations after Saturday’s Curragh romp? It must be something to do with the colour grey as Desert Orchid was the horse that initiated my love for the sport, veteran Brain The Snail is cool and one I love supporting, and now Field Of Gold has my heart. Joking aside, as I’ve said before, Field Of Gold looked promising when third on debut at Doncaster back in June and has done nothing wrong since that debut. He hasn’t always had the rub of the green, but he really showed us what he is capable of at the Curragh, and I’m not surprised to see he’s even-money favourite for the St James’s Palace with Sky Bet. He’s also 2/1 fav for the Eclipse, but like his sire Kingman, he has bags of speed and that may stretch his stamina. Lake Victoria was another Classic winner to justify favouritism over the weekend; how impressed were you by her? That was another “wow” moment when she stretched clear of the field in the Irish 1000 Guineas on Sunday. She’s now 4/5 favourite for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and that’s shaping up to be a serious contest with Zarigana (7/2) and Desert Flower (5/1) potential opponents. As her trainer Aidan O’Brien said beforehand, she would take a significant step forward from her reappearance in the 1000 Guineas, and he wasn’t wrong. We’ve seen it before from him and it should remind us not to write off a Ballydoyle runner if they appear to perform below par on their reappearance runs. She was the best by some margin in Sunday’s race so if she hadn’t put up a show like that it would have been disappointing. I can’t wait to see what The Lion In Winter does next time. He may be abandoned by Ryan Moore at Epsom, but I bet he’ll step forward for that Dante run.

Sosie won in France and Los Angeles beat Anmaat in the Tattersalls Gold Cup. Are they right at the top of the 10-furlong division in your view? Sosie is the surprise package as it was considered that a mile and a half would be his optimum trip as a four-year-old. Trainer Andre Fabre supplemented him for the Prix D’Ispahan to see if he has the required speed for the Eclipse, and he showed he does by winning the nine furlong contest comfortably from Sardinian Warrior. I expect he’ll step back up to a mile and a half ultimately but he’s an improved model and should be feared wherever he goes. Also, don’t forget Calandagan, who finished second to City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International and to Anmaat in the Champion Stakes. Although he’s another that will excel over 12-furlongs. Kalpana is another to throw into that mix when she takes on the colts again. Economics is in the mix too, but he had his issues last year. Los Angeles is a tough, street fighter who will always be involved in those types of races too. Like a few of these he could end up back in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Another horse that I follow with interest was also a winner at ParisLongchamp on Sunday. Topgear won a seven-furlong Group 3 in decent style, and he holds an entry for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes over six furlongs at Royal Ascot for which he’s 10/1 with Sky Bet. I really hope we see him there next month. Is there scope for something significant to emerge from this Thursday’s Brigadier Gerard card? Of course, It’s a classy card and there have been may smart horses run here in the past. Trainers Richard Hannon (Senior and Junior) and Karl Burke have good records in the National Stakes and are both well represented in 2025. Hannon runs York winner First Legion. He was an expensive Breeze-Up purchase and providing the ground isn’t soft should go well again. In opposition is Burke’s Clear Force who has had two runs, winning last time out at Ripon, which should have taught him plenty as that track isn’t for everyone. With the news that Kyprios has been retired due to injury, John and Thady Gosden will be hoping that Trawlerman can make light work of the opposition in the Henry II Stakes. He’s currently 7/1 with Sky Bet for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Trawlerman