Who is the most likely winner of Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup?

I’m writing this on Friday morning and it’s absolutely tipping it down where I live, which is thirty odd miles away from Cheltenham and it looks like they are getting the same weather there. Storm Claudia (nothing to do with The Traitors) has brought a deluge of rain which means officials are monitoring conditions. Not ideal ahead of a three day fixture, but we are where we are.

So, top of the ground horses are unlikely to thrive this weekend. That brings Sky Bet’s 100/30 favourite Jagwar into play for the Paddy Power Gold Cup as he is versatile when it comes to underfoot conditions.

Sam Thomas has a few chances over the weekend, and Vincenzo is one of them. The trainer is operating at a 71% strike rate at the time of writing and Vincenzo could have more to offer over fences after a strong start chasing last season.

Cheltenham is a happy hunting ground for last year’s winner Il Ridoto, and he should be sharper for his reappearance at Chepstow last month. He’s taking the same path into the race this time round. He’s been a regular in this race with his record reading 4th, 3rd, and 1st.

Panic Attack is one of three in the race for Dan Skelton. She has had her issues over the years but she’s consistent. She’ll need to bring her A-game to the table off her mark and in this company.

You’d be in profit if you’d backed all of Gavin Cromwell’s runners at Cheltenham over the years and he sends two over for this. Thecompanysergeant is the first string and the mount of Keith Donoghue, and his second runner is The Other Mozzie. The yard is a little quiet now, but he has been amongst the winners. Thecompanysergeant was a close second to Jagwar in the TrustATrader Plate at the festival in March and he’s considerably better off at the weights.

Comingupeasy is one of two in this for fellow Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead. This horse is still on the up. His other runner is the mare, Theatre Native, who will be ridden by Sean Bowen.

I feel that Jagwar is a worthy favourite but it’s the start of a long road for this giant of a horse, so at the prices will take him on with Vincenzo, the 5/1 second favourite.