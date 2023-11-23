Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond is anchoring the shows from Ascot on Friday and Saturday and she marks your cards ahead of the action.
I’m off to my happy hunting ground, Ascot, on Friday and Saturday this week for Sky Sports Racing. There’s no truth in the rumour that it’s my favourite venue because of the quality of the coffee, but it certainly kicks the day off on the right foot.
Friday’s card usually throws up some future stars and there are some nice young types running this year too. Having had a close look at the races I’ve got a few fancies over the two days.
The first of those comes in Friday’s 12.50, the Racing To School Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase over two miles and three furlongs. Harry Derham has hit the ground running in his new training career and is operating at a strike rate close to 30% this month. He’s got three runners on Friday, and I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t come away with a winner, or two. The first of them is Monviel, who won the two-mile handicap hurdle on this card last year for his former trainer, Philip Hobbs. The horse returned from seven months off to finish runner-up to JPR One on his chasing debut at Newton Abbot, which was also his debut for Derham. Now he was no real threat to the winner that day, and despite unseating his rider, JPR One looked very smart when running at Cheltenham last weekend, so it’s no shame to be second best to him. Nicky Henderson’s runner, The Carpenter, looks the main threat, but he’s making his chasing debut and I hope experience will help the selection come out on top.
Race three at 1.25pm is the Give The Gift Of Ascot Membership ‘Introductory’ Hurdle. I think this one can go to Derham’s uncle, and former boss, Paul Nicholls. He’s represented by Inthewaterside who comes into the race unbeaten in three starts. The Challow Hurdle at Newbury at the end of December is a possibility, so you’d hope he’s capable of winning this if he’s to head for that grade 1 contest. He’s a big horse, with a bright future, so keep a close eye on how he fares on Friday.
Speaking of in-form trainers, Venetia Williams has her team in superb form. I’m all in with her runner Fire Dancer in the S.A.F.E. Handicap Chase at 2.00pm. Williams has won this race three times in recent years and this horse gets in with bottom weight in this two-mile five-furlong contest. He’s had a wind operation, and his trainer feels his wind may have been catching him out in the past. He could be very well handicapped, and connections have been patient with him. At a much bigger price, Copperhead is looking well handicapped if he can revive for his in-form stable. Joe Tizzard’s runner won the Reynoldstown here in 2020, but he hasn’t won since then.
My final selection on Friday comes in the closing Not Forgotten Novices’ Handicap Hurdle. I’m going for a Derham double with Scamallach Liath. This horse is another that has come with Oliver Sherwood to Harry Derham after Sherwood retired from training to take up a position as assistant to Derham. The horse has only had four starts under rules and should have more to offer.
On to Saturday and there are a couple of shorties in small fields. I hope the first three winners are Chianti Classico in the Royal Ascot Racing Club Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase, Excello in the Bet With Ascot Donation Box Scheme Novices’ Hurdle, and Shishkin in the Nirvana Spa 1965 Chase.
Chianti Classico will be odds on after his winning chase debut at Chepstow last month for Kim Bailey. Excello represents Nicky Henderson and is a recruit from France. Henderson has won this race twice in recent years with horses that both came over from France. Shishkin comes here rather than heading for the Betfair Chase at Haydock. He’s rated superior to his three rivals and will wear cheekpieces for the first time. He’s apparently had a different approach in his preparation for this season and has spent some time with leading event rider Zara Phillips.
Goshen heads back to the Grade 2 Coral Hurdle but hasn’t won a race since his victory in this race twelve months ago. Sadly, his regular rider Jamie Moore suffered a T7 fracture, broken ribs, and nose in a fall at Lingfield earlier in the week, and Goshen will have a new partner for the first time over jumps. However, trainer Gary Moore has opted for Niall Houlihan, who works for the trainer and will know this lad well from home. That’s important for this enigmatic seven-year-old, who takes some knowing. I’m not sure the ground will be ideal for him though, so will take him on with Theatre Glory. I hope she can win as she gets 9lbs from Goshen thanks to his penalty and her female allowance.
Lassue is my pick in the Restorations UK Mares’ Handicap Hurdle at 2.40pm. There is the possibility of the bounce factor coming into play here because her win at Chepstow three weeks ago came after twenty one months on the sidelines. I’m prepared to take that chance though because I think there should be more to come.
My final selection comes in the Jim Barry Hurst Park Handicap Chase at 3.15pm. Last year’s winner Boothill is back for more, but as he is fifteen pounds higher in the handicap, I’ll take him on. Triple Trade represents Joe Tizzard and he’s another progressive horse. He’s taken well to chasing and has been in great form at the end of last season, and at the start of this one. He’s up against some lovely types though, including Corrigeen Rock who travels down from Lucinda Russell’s Scottish base. Also, if Saint Segal could learn to settle, he’d be on my shortlist, but he doesn’t help himself.
