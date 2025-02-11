Alex Hammond reflects on Super Saturday at Newbury and reveals who is on her short-lists for the Grand National and Betfair Ascot Chase day.

What were your highlights from Super Saturday at Newbury? I gave Djelo a positive mention before he ran in the Fleur de Lys at Windsor last month, but he got mullered by Protektorat. I don’t think anything would have beaten Protektorat that day, but Djelo can be a hothead, and he didn’t help his cause by running keenly. Having said that on Saturday Charlie Deutsch settled him in the rear and was able to put him to sleep in the Denman Chase and the horse looked very tractable. It helps that Deutsch has silky smooth hands and it was beautiful to watch the horse being schooled round at the back, then seeing his turbo kick in before winning comfortably on his first try at that trip. He’s got some boot and when asked to go on, go on he did. He’s now 12/1 with Sky Bet for the Ryanair Chase which is his target. He’s also in the Champion Chase for which he’s 20/1. So, that performance pleased me, and you couldn’t fail to be impressed by Joyeuse in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle. Her dam is a half-sister to Epatante, and this mare has plenty of that ability running through her veins too. She can’t run at the Cheltenham Festival in one of the handicaps because she hasn’t had enough runs to quality but if she’d had the requisite five runs over hurdles, she may have shown her hand and not won at Newbury, so you win some, you lose some. This was a plan that was well executed and there is plenty to look forward to with her in the future. With the future in mind, it looks like trainer Neil King has found another nice one in the shape of Rubber Ball who won the opening two mile novices’ hurdle. He’s not one for Cheltenham apparently but we may see him at Aintree.

Disappointing news that Sir Gino misses Cheltenham - how big a hole does he leave in the British Festival team? Oh yes, huge. Not least my ante-post portfolio which has been blown apart, first by The Jukebox Man, and now by Sir Gino. For some time (before he ran over fences because of the reports of his incredible schooling), I’ve been convinced nothing would beat Sir Gino in the Arkle and he looked like the brightest British trained star at the festival, but that’s horses and I just hope he makes a full recovery. It sounds like the injury is worse that first seemed but he's in good hands at the vet practice where he’s being treated and let’s hope for the best.



The Grand National weights were unveiled this week - which horses are on your Aintree shortlist? The weights announcement will be intriguing particularly surrounding recent Cheltenham eyecatcher Iroko. He’s 12/1 with Sky Bet. Kandoo Kid is one of several in the race with claims for former champion trainer Paul Nicholls. The Coral Gold Cup winner is a 25/1 shot and he’s on my shortlist. He has Aintree form having finished third in the Topham at last year’s meeting. Sara Bradstock will be praying the handicapper gives her horse, Mr Vango, a chance of sneaking in at the bottom of the weights. He’ll need plenty of rain if he’s to go to Aintree, but stranger things have happened. He’s 50s.