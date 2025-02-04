Alex Hammond is at Newbury for Super Saturday on Sky Sports Racing this weekend and there is one horse she can't wait to see.

What was your Dublin Racing Festival highlight this year and why? I think my highlight was the same as everyone else’s. Galopin Des Champs set the place alive after he emulated previous greats in winning a third Irish Gold Cup. He followed in the footsteps of Jodami, Florida Pearl (he won four), and Beef Or Salmon with his win on Saturday and he took the roof off Leopardstown in the process. I’ve had great affection for this horse since he won the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival. I backed him to win that day despite all the chat being about his stablemate Gentleman De Mee, who was sent off favourite. Galopin beat everyone’s March favourite Langer Dan comfortably and therein our relationship was sealed. I was gutted when he fell at the last in the following year’s Turner’s Novices’ Chase when he had the race sewn up and he’s been a joy ever since. He’s breathtakingly beautiful and is an absolute champion. Don’t take my word for it, Willie Mullins said it himself in the aftermath of his DRF win. He’s 2/5 favourite to win a modern day era, record equalling, third Gold Cup next month and it would appear he just has to jump round as there’s nothing else in the line-up that can hold a candle to him. You weren’t quite sold on Salvator Mundi at Punchestown the other week – how about Kopek Des Bordes for the Sky Bet Supreme? He’s now 5/4 favourite with the sponsors for the Festival opener and that seems fair enough after his display on Sunday. Despite having an arm wrestle with Paul Townend for three quarters of the contest he won as he liked, and it was good to see his jumping has improved since winning his maiden hurdle over Christmas. The loose horse almost caused havoc two flights from home but once that horse was out of the picture, he finally dropped the bridle, and I’d be interested to see if Willie Mullins decided to let him bowl along in the future as he may settled better out in front.

Did anything catch your eye in defeat at the DRF with the Cheltenham Festival in mind? I wrote last week that I hoped Marine Nationale would beat Gaelic Warrior and win the Dublin Chase. Well, he completed one half of that mission with the favourite only third, but he had to settle for second behind the Joseph O’Brien trained Solness. Do I think he’ll win a Champion Chase? Probably not with Jonbon 5/6 favourite to win that next month, but at 11/1 he offers some each-way value. Another horse that needs to learn to race more efficiently is Ballyburn but if he’s to be a Gold Cup contender in the future you would like to see him take the next step at this year’s festival. He’s now 7/4 favourite to win the three mile Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase. Majborough’s win in the Irish Arkle on Saturday put him in line for a clash with Sir Gino at the festival. He was scruffy at some of his fences, and I’d worry about that for him at the festival where he won’t get any peace from his rivals. There’s a big engine under the bonnet but unless something untoward happens this weekend, Sir Gino is my pick for the Arkle still. More of that in a moment though.

What has piqued your interest in the week to come? I’m off to Newbury this weekend for Sky Sports Racing with Super Saturday truly living up to that billing. Nicky Henderson is enjoying every moment of this season despite last campaign being a shocker for him. He’s reaping the reward for taking stock in the spring when the chips were down, and he has plenty of entries at his local track. Kempton is the only track he has saddled more winners at and his all-time strike rate of 20% at Newbury is impressive. The star of the show on Saturday could be Sir Gino. It’s wonderful to see him out again before Cheltenham after his superb performance to win the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton over Christmas, which followed on from his Fighting Fifth Hurdle victory in November. This horse is thrilling to watch over a fence and there could be a real burn up in Saturday’s Game Spirit Chase with the likes of Matata and last year’s winner Edwardstone possible contenders too. Sprinter Sacre and Altior have won this for the trainer in the past and Sir Gino should add his name to the roll of honour this weekend. Sir Gino is 4/7 favourite to win.

Sir Gino makes a dazzling start to his chasing career