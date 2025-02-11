Hi Alex, what a terrible week for the sport it has been with the passing of Michael O’Sullivan.

The news of the tragic early death of Michael O’Sullivan was something none of us wanted to receive. For any life to be lost whilst participating in the sport we all love is desperate and is a reminder of the risks taken daily by everyone that is involved with racehorses on a practical level.

Michael was just twenty four years old. A life not yet formed but a young rider with bags of talent and on an exciting path. To lose a life not yet lived is desperately cruel and unfair and my thoughts and love go to his family and friends.

Pic D’Orhy was brilliant at Ascot again on Saturday – what did you make of the performance and the reaction towards Paul Nicholls afterwards?

Pic D’Orhy has won close to £1million pounds in prize money, which is no mean feat for a national hunt performer yet doesn’t seem to get the adoration he deserves. However, his owners Sam and Johnny de la Hey won’t give a hoot about that and neither will his trainer Paul Nicholls.

Pic D’Orhy is a gorgeous-looking animal, and he looked magnificent in the paddock beforehand. He galloped and jumped his rivals into submission, and it was a joy to watch him glide round under Harry Cobden.

I was working for Sky Sports Racing at Ascot so I’m not sure what the reaction to Paul Nicholls was afterwards but I’m aware that he’s probably had to block out significant outside noise from those saying he’s not operating at his usual high level.

When you’re a multiple champion and you’ve trained the likes of Kauto Star, Denman, Master Minded and Big Buck’s among others it’s impossible to keep hitting those heights year on year. We won’t be feeling sorry for him just yet though; it’s all part of the job and in life as well as racing there are highs and lows, and you must be able to handle both.

Just refer to the start of this column to see what really matters and I’m sure Paul and his team will unearth another good one soon.