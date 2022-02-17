Will he, won’t he? I’m talking Tiger Roll of course and the annual pantomime that surrounds his weight allocation for the Grand National. Now, I’m not going to go into a raging debate about the rights and wrongs of his rating, the owners are entitled to do what they choose, but please go about it quietly. When you have got to the stage that you are looking forward to one of the greatest Grand National performers of all time retiring you know the storm has reached its depression. Spare us the show, if they choose not to run that’s their prerogative, but let the little horse bow out with some dignity.

There is more than one storm battering the UK and Ireland right now. Dudley hit on Wednesday and Eunice is due to do her worst on Friday. However, there’s a third storm that has already brewed this week and it’s one I think we are all becoming tired of.

Storm brewing at Ascot

Back to the official storms then and let’s hope Eunice doesn’t create havoc with this weekend’s fixtures.

At the time of writing Fakenham has been abandoned on Friday and Lingfield’s all-weather fixture on the same day is subject to a morning inspection Haydock are sounding cautious about their Saturday meeting, and Ascot must be hoping for the best.

Let’s assume they all go ahead as planned and try and find some winners. The feature race is the Betfair Ascot Chase, and we are in for a real treat here.

The wonderful Dashel Drasher is bidding to become the first horse since Riverside Theatre in 2011/12 to win consecutive renewals of this Grade 1, but this looks tougher than last year’s race and his price reflects that (he’s 5/1 with Sky Bet and has four horses in front of him in the market).

That doesn’t mean he can’t overcome that, and my heart would love to see this charismatic character win again. If you watched the Fleur de Lys Chase at Lingfield on their Winter Million weekend and more importantly if you backed him, you may well have been throwing objects at the TV.

He appeared to be dossing in the closing stages with his ears flicking back and forth and I’m slightly surprised he hasn’t been fitted with some form of headgear in this.

Two For Gold beat him that day and reopposes, but he was receiving 6lb from Dashel and it will be harder taking on Jeremy Scott’s 9-year-old back on his home turf. Dashel’s Ascot record reads: 1,1,1,1,3.

The defeat came in the 1965 Chase when it was Lostintranslation’s time to shine, and what an overdue day in the sun that was for Colin Tizzard’s likeable chaser. He appears to have been particularly hard hit by the stable’s time in the doldrums, so nobody could begrudge him the win.

He was a cliff horse for me though and I’d given up on him by then, so not such a glorious victory from where I was standing. He has since been well beaten in the King George (again). There’s something to say about all the runners here, so bear with me.

It seems remiss of me not to have kicked off with the Irish raider. Fakir D’Oudairies has been sent over for the race by Joseph O’Brien and that’s not good news for the other seven. He a classy individual who has already won two Grade 1 races and finished second to Allaho in the Ryanair at the last Cheltenham Festival.

It’s hard to pick holes in him and it’s no surprise that he’s been well supported all week and now (at the time of writing) trades as Sky Bet’s 11/4 favourite. Only a fool would overlook a runner from the Venetia Williams yard at present and her Fanion D’Estruval is a horse I have plenty of time for.

He wasn’t disgraced over this course and distance last time out when bumping into Phoenix Way and he’s also in with a chance in an open race. Nicky Henderson has won the race three times, but he’d prefer the storms hadn’t come for Mister Fisher.

Paul Nicholls has the bragging rights though with four previous winners of the race and Saint Calvados gives him a strong chance of number five. He made his debut for the stable in the King George where tactics didn’t suit, and the three-mile trip stretched him.

The drop back to 2m5f will be right up his street and the yard seem to have come out of the other side of a quiet spell in January.

That just leaves Waiting Patiently who needs to recapture his glory days at the age of eleven and on his second start for new trainer Christian Williams. I’ve no doubt the trainer can work his magic and his training methods may spark a revival, but he’s some way off the form that saw him win this race in 2018 when beating Cue Card.

To conclude, my head tells me Fakir D’Oudairies is the one to beat, but my heart goes with Dashel Drasher who can hopefully put his rivals to the sword with his relentless galloping style at a track that suits him to a tee.