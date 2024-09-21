Sky Majesty retains unbeaten record at Ayr

Sky Majesty maintained her unbeaten record with a gutsy success in the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Firth of Clyde at Ayr.
The Group Three contest attracted a field of 13 fillies but only one of them was unbeaten. Admittedly, Sky Majesty had only had run once but the form had been boosted and she clearly had plenty of potential, so much so she was sent off the 16-5 favourite.
For one so inexperienced she looked very straightforward, with Callum Rodriguez coming down the centre of the track and making his challenge entering the final furlong.
Irish challenger Grand Marques came with a run and the final contender was Maw Lam, who finished third in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, but Sky Majesty held on by a neck and a short head.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Haggas said: “She did really well and she had to be really tough. She’s come a long way in a short time, she didn’t win her first race by far and she hasn’t won by far today. She did well because she had no experience against some experienced horses, so it was a very pleasing performance so it was good to see.
“I actually think a bit more cut in the ground would suit her better too. I suspect she’ll run again but there’s nothing set in stone, possibly the Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte (at Chantilly). That’s a Group Two against the boys but it might be worth a look on October 12.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.