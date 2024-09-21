Sky Majesty retains unbeaten record at Ayr

Sky Majesty maintained her unbeaten record with a gutsy success in the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Firth of Clyde at Ayr.

The Group Three contest attracted a field of 13 fillies but only one of them was unbeaten. Admittedly, Sky Majesty had only had run once but the form had been boosted and she clearly had plenty of potential, so much so she was sent off the 16-5 favourite. For one so inexperienced she looked very straightforward, with Callum Rodriguez coming down the centre of the track and making his challenge entering the final furlong. Irish challenger Grand Marques came with a run and the final contender was Maw Lam, who finished third in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, but Sky Majesty held on by a neck and a short head.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!