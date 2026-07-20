Sky Bet York Stakes: Royal Champion tops strong entry of eight

Last year’s winner Royal Champion features among a strong entry of eight for Saturday’s Sky Bet York Stakes.
The 2025 hero won the Group One Neom Turf Cup in Saudi Arabia over the winter and was last seen finishing fourth behind Romantic Warrior at Sha Tin.
He could the face the last two winners of the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Dante Stakes in Item and Pride Of Arras. The former will be reverting back to ten furlongs having lost unbeaten record when ninth in the Betfred Derby last time while the 2025 hero, who also won the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur in August, is expected to improve for his reappearance run at Saint-Cloud.
John and Thady Gosden are set to step Damysus back up to ten furlongs following his defeats in the Lockinge and Queen Anne. Dancing Gemini finished fifth in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot with Canadian International winner Silawi, Ghostwriter and Tiffany completing the possible field.
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