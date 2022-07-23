Sir Busker came from last to first to win a thrilling renewal of the Sky Bet York Stakes.
The pair were locked together from the two furlong pole as the front-running Dark Moon Rising and Claymore gave way.
Dubai Future, short of room for a while, soon weakened as the action centred around the stands' rail.
The winner, a 15/2 chance, was just about in front throughout the final furlong but there was rarely more than the winning distance of a nose between the principals.
Now he has proved his stamina over the ten furlongs trip, Sir Busker has opened up a whole new avenue, probably starting with a return to York for the prestigious Juddmonte International, for which Betfair and Paddy Power cut him to 50/1 from 100s.
“I’m very proud and just so pleased for the horse,” said Knight. “He’s deserved that, he’s run some massive races over the last couple of years and it’s so nice to get his head in front in a big one. He’s obviously loved the step up to a mile and a quarter – we probably should have done it earlier!
“I thought it was a competitive race, but I thought we looked a big price this morning if the step up in trip worked. We put him in the Juddmonte thinking if he won today it would look silly if we weren’t in it. It’s such good prize money and it will have to be seriously considered. He’s picked up a lot of money for coming placed in his career.”