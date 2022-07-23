Sir Busker came from last to first to win a thrilling renewal of the Sky Bet York Stakes.

The pair were locked together from the two furlong pole as the front-running Dark Moon Rising and Claymore gave way. Dubai Future, short of room for a while, soon weakened as the action centred around the stands' rail. The winner, a 15/2 chance, was just about in front throughout the final furlong but there was rarely more than the winning distance of a nose between the principals.

