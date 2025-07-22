Sky Bet York Stakes preview: Almaqam on target

Winner of the Brigadier Gerard Stakes on his reappearance, beating Ombudsman, the four-year-old was forced to miss Royal Ascot and the Coral-Eclipse because of the prevailing fast ground.

However the recent rain in Yorkshire means the going at York is good to soft, soft in places and the Lambourn trainer is ready to get the colt's season rolling again.

“He will go to York on Saturday," Walker said. "We just kept an eye on the King George in case for whatever reason, it was a four runner race. I didn’t think Ascot was the track to test him over a mile-and-a-half for the first time, probably on quickish ground, with a bunch of Ballydoyle horses that stay one mile six and that will make it a real test of stamina," he said.

“The ground at York should be ideal. Hopefully it will be good ground. It is the perfect track and trip and Kieran (Shoemark) is going to ride him. It is exciting.

“It is the natural progression as he has won a Listed race and a Group Three so we will now have a go at a Group Two and hopefully if he can go and win that he can go back into Group Ones. The dream I guess would be that he wins well on Saturday and you throw him in at the deep end back there at the end of the August in the Juddmonte if it is soft ground.

“It is a strong race. I saw that he was 5/4 favourite, which is quite punchy. On ratings there are two or three that are the same as him. I think his reputation is probably bigger than what he has achieved. It was no mean feat beating Ombudsman, but I think now what he has gone on and done, the world thinks Almaqam should do it.

“We have always thought the world of him and he is seriously exciting. When you have high expectations, and hopes, that is when the nerves kick in. It makes me quite nervous talking about it. I think he is very special."