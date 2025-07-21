Sky Bet York Stakes: Almaqam among entry of 13

The former has been forced to miss possible engagements in at Royal Ascot and in the Coral-Eclipse because of fast ground and will be racing for the first time since beating Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard if lining up on Saturday. Kieran Shoemark has been booked to ride.

Royal Rhyme won the Sandown feature last season and went on ffinish third in the QIPCO Champion Stakes. He hasn’t seen since finishing fifth behind Los Angeles in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Connections have a second option in the race too with Royal Champion.

Charle Appleby has entered Ancient Wisdom and Nations Pride, Richard Hannon can turn to Persica while Al Aasy, a wonderful servant for William Haggas and Shadwell, is in the mix too.

So are exciting three-year-olds Bay City Roller and Stanhope Gardens and Certain Lad, Ecureuil Secret, Green Impact and Higher Leaves complete the field.