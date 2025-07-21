Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Almaqam wins the Brigadier Gerard
Almaqam wins the Brigadier Gerard

Sky Bet York Stakes: Almaqam among entry of 13

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon July 21, 2025 · 2h ago

The Sky Bet York Stakes looks set to be a crackerjack renewal on Saturday with Almaqam and Royal Rhyme among a strong entry of 13.

The former has been forced to miss possible engagements in at Royal Ascot and in the Coral-Eclipse because of fast ground and will be racing for the first time since beating Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard if lining up on Saturday. Kieran Shoemark has been booked to ride.

Royal Rhyme won the Sandown feature last season and went on ffinish third in the QIPCO Champion Stakes. He hasn’t seen since finishing fifth behind Los Angeles in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Connections have a second option in the race too with Royal Champion.

Charle Appleby has entered Ancient Wisdom and Nations Pride, Richard Hannon can turn to Persica while Al Aasy, a wonderful servant for William Haggas and Shadwell, is in the mix too.

So are exciting three-year-olds Bay City Roller and Stanhope Gardens and Certain Lad, Ecureuil Secret, Green Impact and Higher Leaves complete the field.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING