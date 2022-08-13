Tickets are on sale for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival Preview Evening at York on Tuesday evening.
Hosted by Ed Chamberlin and Oli Bell, the panel includes top trainers Richard Fahey and Kevin Ryan.
Racing TV analysts Mark Howard and Fran Berry will be on hand too alongside sportinglife.com racing editor David Ord and Sky Bet's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners.
Leading jockeys will appear on zoom through the evening.
Tickets cost £14.50 and include a light bite supper and a free £5 bet from Sky Bet.
The event is held at York Racecourse and doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start. A cash bar is available throughout the evening.
