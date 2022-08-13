Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Kevin Ryan
Trainer Kevin Ryan

Sky Bet York Ebor Preview Night: Buy tickets now

By Sporting Life
09:05 · SAT August 13, 2022

Tickets are on sale for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival Preview Evening at York on Tuesday evening.

Hosted by Ed Chamberlin and Oli Bell, the panel includes top trainers Richard Fahey and Kevin Ryan.

Racing TV analysts Mark Howard and Fran Berry will be on hand too alongside sportinglife.com racing editor David Ord and Sky Bet's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners.

Leading jockeys will appear on zoom through the evening.

Tickets cost £14.50 and include a light bite supper and a free £5 bet from Sky Bet.

The event is held at York Racecourse and doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start. A cash bar is available throughout the evening.

Click here for more info and to book tickets

Aidan O'Brien | My Sky Bet Ebor Festival team

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING