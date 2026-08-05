He’s a clear winner of the best turned out award - bar the unfortunate visible strip of white-checked boxer shorts just above the belt to the rear.

It’s 09:15 on a glorious Wednesday morning at Owning Hill, Piltown in County Kilkenny.

“And I haven’t trained a winner there yet either,” Joseph replies, removing the microphone from his coat with a smile.

Now that will change soon. We’re talking to a trainer who is upwardly mobile, from an already very lofty perch. Five Royal Ascot winners, four at Goodwood that earned him the leading trainer award. Success at the major meetings across the globe, an owner roster that grows and grows with powerful people and organisations who match his own ambitions.

He isn’t finished yet. Not by a long chalk. The oldest son is now, by some distance, the father’s main challenger.

The interview is over though. Limestone for the Sky Bet Melrose was the one that had my ears prick up.

"We feel he’s been left on a rating that is interesting for him. He’s done nothing wrong. He was down the field at Longchamp last time in a messy race and feel he’s backed up well since then," the trainer says.

Kizlyar and Emit are the two heading to the Sky Bet Ebor. Johanna Walsh mouthwateringly for the Yorkshire Oaks with Kalpana and Minnie Hauk potentially in her sights.

It’s going to be O’Brien’s strongest York team to date, not merely in terms of numbers. And not by accident either. These big days are the ones that matter most.