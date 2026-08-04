Life is all about timing.
The sun streams through the curtains at the splendid Hotel Minella on Tuesday morning. No time to take in the stunning views, no swimming shorts for a dip in the Olympic-sized pool. No time for breakfast either.
Day one of the Sky Bet Ebor road trip and we’re bound for a service station near Cashel where Fran Berry awaits us. So, we fire up the hire car and make the 20-minute journey across.
Our target is easily found – walking stealthily back to his car with a carton of yoghurt and cup of coffee in either hand. Now it's breakfast time. Despite being less than 36 hours away from a fasting blood test, I decide against yoghurt and go for a breakfast bap.
15 minutes later we roll into Paddy Twomey’s yard in Golden, which thanks to the K Pop Demon Hunters, was also the name of my most streamed song on Spotify in 2026.
I throw the breakfast bap wrapper on the floor of the car and head into the house with the rest of the party. To a full table of breakfast delights.