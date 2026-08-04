The sun streams through the curtains at the splendid Hotel Minella on Tuesday morning. No time to take in the stunning views, no swimming shorts for a dip in the Olympic-sized pool. No time for breakfast either.

Day one of the Sky Bet Ebor road trip and we’re bound for a service station near Cashel where Fran Berry awaits us. So, we fire up the hire car and make the 20-minute journey across.

Our target is easily found – walking stealthily back to his car with a carton of yoghurt and cup of coffee in either hand. Now it's breakfast time. Despite being less than 36 hours away from a fasting blood test, I decide against yoghurt and go for a breakfast bap.

15 minutes later we roll into Paddy Twomey’s yard in Golden, which thanks to the K Pop Demon Hunters, was also the name of my most streamed song on Spotify in 2026.

I throw the breakfast bap wrapper on the floor of the car and head into the house with the rest of the party. To a full table of breakfast delights.