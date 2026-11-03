Old Park Star (centre) wins the Sky Bet Supreme
Old Park Star (centre) wins the Sky Bet Supreme

Sky Bet Supreme winner Old Park Star could make chasing debut at Carlisle on Monday

Horse Racing
Tue November 03, 2026 · 3h ago

Old Park Star could make his eagerly awaited debut over fences at Carlisle on Monday.

Nicky Henderson’s charge, winner of the Sky Bet Supreme last season, is one of five entries in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Graduation Chase, a Class Two race worth £50,000.

The six-year-old won all four starts for the Seven Barrows team after switching from Paul Nicholls’ yard the previous summer and is currently 3/1 favourite with Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power for the Arkle at Cheltenham in March.

https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/shop/horses-to-follow

It could be a warm heat in Cumbria despite the small entry though. Harry Derham has entered Cristal d’Estruval who was two from two over hurdles last term including when last seen at this track in December

Gidleigh Park has loads of experience over fences, winning the Grade 2 Fitzdares Lightning Novices’ Chase at Windsor in January and contesting three Grade Ones afterwards.

Be Aware has had six chasing starts for the Skelton team last term and was second in the Betfair Henry VIII at Sandown behind Lulamba and also finished third in the Grade One Hallgarten & Novum Wines Maghull Novices’ Chase at Aintree on his final outing.

All The Glory for Jonjo & AJ O’Neill completes the field.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING