Sky Bet Supreme winner Old Park Star could make chasing debut at Carlisle on Monday

Old Park Star could make his eagerly awaited debut over fences at Carlisle on Monday.

Nicky Henderson’s charge, winner of the Sky Bet Supreme last season, is one of five entries in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Graduation Chase, a Class Two race worth £50,000. The six-year-old won all four starts for the Seven Barrows team after switching from Paul Nicholls’ yard the previous summer and is currently 3/1 favourite with Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power for the Arkle at Cheltenham in March.