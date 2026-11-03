Sky Bet Supreme winner Old Park Star could make chasing debut at Carlisle on Monday

Old Park Star could make his eagerly awaited debut over fences at Carlisle on Monday.
Nicky Henderson’s charge, winner of the Sky Bet Supreme last season, is one of five entries in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Graduation Chase, a Class Two race worth £50,000.
The six-year-old won all four starts for the Seven Barrows team after switching from Paul Nicholls’ yard the previous summer and is currently 3/1 favourite with Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power for the Arkle at Cheltenham in March.
It could be a warm heat in Cumbria despite the small entry though. Harry Derham has entered Cristal d’Estruval who was two from two over hurdles last term including when last seen at this track in December
Gidleigh Park has loads of experience over fences, winning the Grade 2 Fitzdares Lightning Novices’ Chase at Windsor in January and contesting three Grade Ones afterwards.
Be Aware has had six chasing starts for the Skelton team last term and was second in the Betfair Henry VIII at Sandown behind Lulamba and also finished third in the Grade One Hallgarten & Novum Wines Maghull Novices’ Chase at Aintree on his final outing.
All The Glory for Jonjo & AJ O’Neill completes the field.
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