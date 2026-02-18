Menu icon
Ruby Walsh - favours Gaelic Warrior again
Ruby Walsh - impressed with Mighty Park

Sky Bet Supreme preview: Ruby Walsh tips

By Sporting Life
Sporting Life Plus
Wed February 18, 2026 · 34 min ago

Ruby Walsh feels Old Park Star is a worthy favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme but there's a Willie Mullins runner he expects to go well at a price.

Nicky Henderson's charge leapt to the head of the betting with a clear-cut success in the Sky Bet Rossington Main at Haydock and while impressed with him, the pundit feels there are dangers lurking at Closutton.

Speaking on Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Cheltenham Countdown’ he said: "Leader d’Allier I think at a price – he was disappointing in a maiden hurdle at Christmas, but I thought he was much better at Punchestown and I loved the way he went through the line and went half-way back to Naas to pull him up! I think he’s a big price and he’ll put up a good performance.

"I wish I knew where Mighty Park was going, but Old Park Star sets the standard and he’s dead straightforward, but probably Leader d’Allier at a price and I was really impressed with Sober Glory at Newbury too.

