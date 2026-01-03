Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle preview: Who are the big players?

It's the most confusing market for the Sky Bet Supreme for many years. We take a look at the market movers and leading players.

It's the first race of the Cheltenham Festival and often one that serves up a warm-order for punters to either get stuck into - or look to play the various offers and oppose. But the 2026 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle isn't following the anticipated script. Willie Mullins has yet to unearth his number one contender, two of the horses prominent in the market suffered shock defeats over Christmas and their prices tripled in an instant. Here the sponsors' head of Sports PR Michael Shinners assesses the market and where we are on the first weekend of January.

Fever dream was the first one As soon as Bambino Fever powered her way up the Cheltenham hill to win the Weatherbys Champion Bumper last March, she was immediately installed favourite for the following spring's Sky Bet Supreme. The initial quote of 10/1 might have been tempting for some, however, as given she is a mare with the option of running against her own sex at the Festival, the fact she had alternative options was clearly factored into the price. She was high on the list for the Sporting Life stable tour in October, where it became clear that no firm decision had been made on what route she might take. And there still hasn't. She suffered a surprise defeat on her hurdling debut at Naas last month in a mares' maiden hurdle. Her next race will clearly be pivotal over what direction she will head in at the big festivals but she's not one to write off. September saw a new favourite emerge in the shape of Davy Crockett for the Mullins/JP McManus combination. After two taking wins at Galway and Listowel, the wonderfully bred son of the great Annie Power became the first big market mover into 10/1. Unfortunately, he met with a setback and while indications were that he'll be back this season, we await to see if he will make the Festival or have a prep-race if he does.

Mydaddypaddy saunters to victory at Haydock (Grossick Photography/The Jockey Club)

Skelton youngster lays down early marker November saw the first bullet fired by one of the big British yards and it came from Dan Skelton with Mydaddypaddy. The previous season’s bumper win at Huntingdon was impressive enough and he was a 50/1 chance in the Supreme market off the back of it. In the early autumn the talk around him began to gather pace, the Dermot Hannafin-owned five-year-old was cut into 16/1 for the Festival opener prior to his Carlisle reappearance in November. He never came off the bridle there - nor at Haydock three weeks later - and was the 4/1 Supreme favourite. The acid test came at Aintree on Boxing Day in the Grade 1 Formby Novices Hurdle. A low sun meant the hurdles in the home straight weren't jumped and despite tanking through the race, he couldn't get to - let alone past - Idaho Sun. The unbeaten record had gone - as had his place at the top of the Supreme market. Out he went but Skelton keeps the faith, and plenty of punters do too. He's now 10/1 having been bigger initially. So what of Idaho Sun? After an excellent sixth in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, Harry Fry knew he had a smart prospect on his hands. Brought along steadily with wins at Fontwell and Bangor, he was pitched into the deep end at Aintree and came out with his reputation enhanced. He's a 14/1 chance, a bigger price than Mydaddypaddy, with plenty of people clearly feeling the omitted hurdles, which meant there was an extended run-in and more emphasis on stamina than would otherwise have been the case, suited him more.

Old Park Star impresses at Cheltenham

So who's favourite now? Three of the horses mentioned already have flirted with favouritism for the race, but it's all-change with Nicky Henderson and Gordon Elliott the latest handlers to have a horse atop the market. Let’s start with the British challenger, Old Park Star. Previously trained by Paul Nicholls, he moved over to the Henderson team in the summer and has impressed on both starts this season. After winning at Kempton in November, he then bolted up at Cheltenham in taking fashion. It’s interesting to note that on both occasions he has been very backable prices, 11/2 at Kempton and then 5/2 in his last run. Perhaps this suggests he leaves his best work for the track rather than at home. As he passed the post at Prestbury Park last month we made him a 20/1 chance for the Supreme and plenty thought that was too big. By the end of the day he'd halved in price and after a few bubbles were apparently burst over the festive period, he's now 5/1. His next target is likely to be the Sky Bet Rossington Main at Haydock, which Jonbon won before finishing second in the Constitution Hill Supreme for the Seven Barrows team. Our other 5/1 favourite as of January 3 is Elliott's El Cairos. He was a very expensive purchase from the David Maxwell dispersal sale, after finishing last season’s campaign with a very good fifth in the Champion Bumper and looking a shade unfortunate not to win at Punchestown next time. After being well backed for his debut, he looked set fair to open his account in impressive fashion at Leopardstown on Boxing Day. But after jumping the last a couple of lengths clear, he stumbled a stride afterwards and fell. Despite the hiccup punters were impressed. Straight after the race we went 12/1 and that was popular and he now shares top spot in the market. It will be interesting to see where he goes next with Elliott seemingly set on a maiden hurdle and then Cheltenham. Just behind the front two in the market is Talk The Talk for Joseph O’Brien and owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. An excellent second in the Goffs Hundred Grand Bumper at Newbury in March, he moved yards from the Stuart Crawford team ahead of the new campaign. A winner at Limerick and Fairyhouse, he looked to have been produced with a winning run in the Grade One Future Champions Novices' Hurdle at Leopardstown, only to fall at the last himself. The trainer has spoken glowingly over the last few days about him, and he's right in the mix at 8/1.

Mossy Fen Road wins at Chepstow